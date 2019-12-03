Site Selection Managing Editor Featured Speaker at Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference

The Ohio River is critical to the development of the petrochemical industry in the Appalachian Basin due to the construction of the Shell Polymer plant.

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shale Directories announces that Adam Bruns, Site Selection magazine’s managing editor will be its featured speaker at the Inaugural Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference 12/11 and 12 at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Bruns has been the managing editor at Site Selection magazine, published by Conway, Inc., since 2002. His publication has been reporting on the communities of the Appalachian Basin and beyond since the magazine’s inception in 1954, and since 2004 has published county-by-county analysis of corporate project activity along the entire Ohio River corridor. The Ohio River is critical to the development of the petrochemical industry in the Appalachian Basin, as evidenced by the construction of the Shell Polymer plant in Monaca, Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

"The Appalachian Basin is becoming a major petrochemical hub. We’ve documented significant development, and expect to see more in the coming years," commented Bruns. He will share Conway Analytics data and insights from his team’s years of reporting in the region at the Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference.

The Inaugural Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference is sponsored by Ohio River Corridor, LLC and NAI Ohio River Corridor (NAI ORC), the region’s leading commercial and industrial site selection and real estate consultation group in the Ohio River Valley. “We are pleased to be the sponsor of this inaugural event,” commented Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM, and principal of NAI Ohio River Corridor, local affiliate for NAI Global and subsidiary of Ohio River Corridor, LLC.

Other conference speakers will include Austin, principal at Novogradac, the leading Federal Opportunity Zone accounting firm in the nation; Tom Gellrich, Charles Zelek, Senior Economist, Department of Energy Fossil Fuels and Mark Locker, Maritime and Freight Project Manager with ODOT.

The conference will introduce business and real estate opportunities throughout the Appalachian Basin to investors and developers domestically and globally.

About Shale Directories

Shale Directories (www.shaledirectories.com) is the leading online directory in the Appalachian Basin and conference producer including Utica Midstream, Upstream PA 2019, Midstream PA 2019, and the Appalachian Storage Hub Conference.

About NAI Ohio River Corridor

NAI Ohio River Corridor a full-service commercial real estate specialist in Southeastern Ohio and West Virginia (Utica and Marcellus Shale). As an NAI Global affiliate, we provide access to the single largest, most powerful network of commercial real estate firms with 6,000+ brokers in 375+ offices across 55 countries. To find out more, please visit www.NAIOhioRiverCorridor.com or www.OhioRiverCorridor.com.

