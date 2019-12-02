Polygled is gliding into the world of languages

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The online education platform Polygled joins forces with international educational associations and schools to build partnership network and provide language learning opportunities to thousands of students all over the world.About Polygled:Online language learning platform Polygled is a social network for those who want to learn any language while communicating with the native speakers. Polygled provides 3 main modules as a means of acquiring new language skills.Chat Partners module allows users to select a conversation partner based on their mutual interests, such as movies, nature, sport or business. After choosing a peer, a user can talk with him via audio or video.The Class module allows teachers to provide their students with free language practice. This includes a dashboard to track students’ progress and an interface for students to find peers and talk with them.The third module is called Tutors, it’s a marketplace of language teachers with the embedded learning platform that allows to conduct online lessons.Story Behind the name:Those readers who speak Swedish would know that the word “gled” translates as gliding — and the Polygled project is really gliding rapidly around the world.Polygled in numbers:Polygled platform was launched on the 9th of April 2019 and is already joined by more than 70 000 users in 45 countries. Today all parts of the world - America, Africa, Eurasia and Australia communicate with each other via platform.In the pilot project of the Class module students from Russia, Mexico, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Spain and Italy practice their conversational skills through the Polygled ​​Class module. While India, Peru, Brazil, UAE, and other countries are getting ready to join forces with this international learning platform.The Polygled ​​Partnership Network includes cooperation with both educational institutions and educational enlightenment organizations. Today Polygled has already signed cooperation agreements and is working with the Indonesian Teachers Association (PGRI) that unites over 3 million educators.Among other strategic partners, there is the Latin-American Russian Association (ALAR), whose main objectives are to promote Russian language learning in the Americas and to disseminate information about learning opportunities in the Russian Federation. ALAR has more than 20,000 subscribers and more than 60,000 unique visitors to its websites.Another partner is the International Women Public Fund "SHARQ AYOLI" — "Woman of the East" from Uzbekistan. The main activity of the organization is to support equal rights to education. According to the results of negotiations held by Polygled’s Director for International Development and Communications Oleg Volkov, 50 schools and 35 colleges in Uzbekistan will join the Class module in the near future.Growth and expansion plans for Polygled:For the upcoming year of 2020 Polygled platform is announcing a series of initiatives designed to provide further rapid development.An important strategic direction is the accreditation of the platform for issuing certificates of foreign language proficiency. Today such certificates are given out by authorized commissions. Currently Polygled is actively working with such commissions to obtain the right to conduct language exams. An additional advantage for all Polygled ​​users is the free access to language skills tests. They will determine the level of language proficiency based on the requirements of authorized language commissions.The platform also plans to work on expanding and deepening its geographical presence. “One of the initiatives is to form new strategic partnerships aimed at expansion of existing presence in the regions of LATAM, China and both central and Southeast Asia. The aim is to increase the number of platform users in accordance with the needs of each particular region. Another expansion step for Polygled in 2020 is to partner with schools and universities from around the world to collaborate in the Class module. Class module is the practical application of e-learning and distance learning technologies. It introduces the “inverted class” concept and it represents modeling and practical implementation of students' verbal behavior in a bilingual environment” — states Tatyana Chibinyaeva, Founder and CEO at Polygled.



