Emily & Ashley Partner With Bisous For Léo To Help Kiss INAD goodbye
14k Gold and Ruby "Bisous Bracelets" Benefiting The Cause
Known for their trinket-style pieces inspired by their grandmother’s Forties-era jewelry, Emily and Ashley have created two 14k gold bracelets benefiting Bisous For Léo; one solid gold and one adorned with rubies.
Bisous for Léo was founded by Léo's parents after learning of their son's diagnosis with INAD at just two-years-old. INAD is an extremely rare, inherited degenerative disorder of the nervous system. It starts early in life and progresses rapidly. It usually develops between six months and three years of age. Children affected will lose all acquired skills. There have been numerous studies that address the link between INAD (PLA2G6 mutation) and Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Lewy Body Dementia. Finding a cure for the infant forms of the diseases could lead the way to finding better treatments and ultimately a cure for the adult versions.
Bisous for Léo is seeking to raise an initial $500,000 to fund research and development in gene therapy. The need for funding is urgent, as the progression of INAD is rapid after the onset of symptoms. Sales from the "Bisous Bracelets" will support this ongoing initiative.
