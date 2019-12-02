THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2019

One Minutes (Unlimited) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 3:45 p.m. At that time the House will reconvene to consider the eight bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (8 bills) H.R. 4803 – Citizenship for Children of Military Members and Civil Servants Act, as amended (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary) H.R. 565 – AMIGOS Act, as amended (Rep. Cicilline – Judiciary) H.R. 4018 – To provide that the amount of time an elderly offender must serve before being eligible for placement in home detention is to be reduced by the amount of good time credits earned by the prisoner, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Judiciary) H.Res. 517 – Supporting the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), malaria, and its Sixth Replenishment, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 3460 – End Neglected Tropical Diseases Act (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 546 – Disapproving the Russian Federation's inclusion in future Group of Seven summits until it respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors and adheres to the standards of democratic societies (Rep. Sires – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 585 – Reaffirming support for the Good Friday Agreement and other agreements to ensure lasting peace in Northern Ireland (Rep. Suozzi – Foreign Affairs) S. 178 – UIGHUR Act of 2019, as amended (Sen. Rubio – Foreign Affairs)