The Richmond World Affairs Council Announces New Board Member, Penny Evins

Penny Evins, Head of School at Collegiate School joined the Richmond World Affairs Council as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Ms. Evins’s proven record developing and leading schools complements our board of directors' skills and experiences.” — Rooz Dadabhoy

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Richmond World Affairs Council is pleased to announce the appointment of a new member to its Board of Directors. Penny Evins, nominated by eminent members of the Richmond community, is Head of School at Collegiate School. As an accomplished leader in educational governance with extensive community involvement, Ms. Evins’s expertise and experience make her an exceptional asset to the World Affairs Council.A University of Virginia alumna, Penny Evins returned to Virginia this summer to join the Collegiate School in Richmond. Her illustrious career of nearly three decades in education has provided her with substantial experience, leading schools and communities to success. She served as the Lower School Head at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans from 2008 to 2013. In 2013, she was appointed Head of School at St. Paul’s School for Girls in Maryland, where she remained until her recent return to Virginia.Executive roles in these and other high-ranking schools across the South have shaped a diverse skill set to include educational leadership, strategic planning, and nonprofit management. Her professional experience extends beyond leadership; she has served as a school counselor and a multifaceted consultant as well. Penny Evins graduated from Choate Rosemary Hall, and the University of Virginia with a Master’s Degree in Education.“We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Evins to the Board,” said Rooz Dadabhoy, Chairperson of the Council, enthusiastically. "Ms. Evins’s proven record developing and leading schools complements our board of directors' skills and experiences. We are confident that her insights will benefit the governance of the Richmond World Affairs Council and will provide valuable perspectives as we strive towards achieving our mission. We are excited that she agreed to join us and we are looking forward to her contributions."The mission of the Council is to offer diverse Central Virginia audiences a forum to engage in dialogue pertaining to international relations with policy makers and academics in order to foster a better community understanding of international affairs and demonstrate the relevance these issues have on our day-to-day lives.About the Richmond World Affairs Council:The RWAC is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to enlightening and engaging the public in international affairs. In a world where pressing issues require unprecedented levels of cooperation and accountability, it is the Council's mission to offer Central Virginians a forum to engage in dialogue with policy-makers and thought-leaders in order to deepen understanding. Each month the Council hosts a variety of Programs with influential speakers who impact global affairs. These programs are open to the public. The World Affairs Council also cooperates with colleges and high-schools to enhance students' opportunities for learning about international affairs.To learn more about the RWAC and its upcoming events, visit: http://www.richmondworldaffairs.org



