The North Dakota Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst to assist a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma anywhere in North Dakota to ensure much better compensation results.

"We do not want a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in North Dakota to play lawyer roulette, so we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer nationwide-and they make house calls in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Mesothelioma Victims Center offers direct access to attorney Erik Karst.

The North Dakota Mesothelioma Victims Center offers a service called the 'list' designed to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma documents how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. This specific information forms the basis of the mesothelioma compensation claim.

The North Dakota Mesothelioma Victims Center services are available to a person with mesothelioma in Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, West Fargo, Dickinson, Mandan or anywhere in North Dakota.

For treatment options in North Dakota, the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota is recommended.

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in North Dakota include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, construction workers, plumbers, electricians, public utility workers, welders, Camp Grafton, Minot Air Force Base, Grand Forks Air Force Base, machinists, welders, mechanics, auto/truck repair technicians, and pipefitters. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



