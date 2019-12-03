LIFEGIFT® HERE4U – MENTAL HEALTH & LONELINESS SUPPORT FOR LOVED ONES

HERE4U MENTAL HEALTH & LONELINESS SUPPORT HERE4U LONELINESS SUPPORT-LISA HERE4U PHYSICAL HEALTH SUPPORT- BEN

LifeGift launches HERE4U app to enhance the lives around us by conveying our attention, encouragement, and support regardless of our schedule.

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeGift launches HERE4U app to enhance the lives around us by conveying our attention, encouragement, and support regardless of our schedule.Life’s challenges affect us all, be it loneliness mental health , weight loss, smoking, or any phase where we need support. HERE4U is designed to be gifted to those you care about, your family, friends, colleagues - anyone that you feel needs that extra bit of encouragement and motivation in their lives. HERE4U allows us to be present and give our loved ones support virtually when we can’t physically be there.Using specialized algorithms, HERE4U will send notifications from you, at various times throughout the day to the dedicated receiver based on their goal. The receiver will receive the notification with an image of you, hear your voice and read your message. They can select "I AM OK", and you will be notified, or if they press "I WANT TO TALK", then the HERE4U app will directly connect you to them as well as informing you that it's crucial so that you can be there in their time of need.“Mental Health, including loneliness, and physical health challenges, are at global epidemic levels. People find it difficult to ask for help because they don’t want to be a burden. LifeGift HERE4U aims to make it easier to reach out and say, “I want to talk”. If you know someone with mental health challenges, never stop asking how they are. It’s so important.” said: Remo Behdasht LifeGift Founder.HERE4U message can be from Personal Trainers motivating their clients, or a child telling her father to think of her when he is down, so he knows he is loved. Or it can be a grandchild’s photo appearing on a grandparents' phone saying, “I love you”. Seeing a picture, hearing a voice, reading a message from a loved one can make all the difference to changing someone’s day. It all happens automatically.HERE4U is a free download from AppleAppStore and GooglePlayStore and comes with a free HERE4U Token so you can send a personalized HERE4U to a loved one immediately.

