Podblade Launches $20 All-In-One Podcast Editing Solution

Podblade is changing the way podcasters create, promote, and grow their platforms, by providing a $20 professional podcast editing service.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Podblade – the acclaimed Wisconsin-based podcast editing company – today announced the launch of their $20 podcast editing package, a low-cost editing solution that allows podcasters of all sizes to outsource their post-production without spending an arm and a leg. The announcement follows Podblade’s success as the first podcast editing company to use a combination of advanced systems and highly-skilled editors to provide a revolutionary new streamlined system for podcasters to get their shows edited. Through utilizing these systems, Podblade has grown top-line revenue by 25 percent month-over-month for the last 6 months. To date, over 100 podcasters have used Podblade and streamlined their post-production process for their show while avoiding significant monthly costs.

Podblade is changing the way podcasters create, promote, and grow their platforms, in this rapidly growing space. Podblade’s platform now empowers established and upstart podcasters to easily upload their raw content, communicate with their personal podcast manager, and download their completed files directly from the site. The service streamlines the editing process so podcasters can spend more time on the activities that drew them to podcasting in the first place, and less time on the tedious production side of the equation. Well-positioned to lead the next generation of podcast editing solutions, Podblade is on track to more than triple its platform revenue in 2020.

“Until today, podcasters have been faced with the option to either edit their shows themselves or pay a podcast editing company $80-$100 per episode. We saw that there was a massive group of ‘side-hustle podcasters’ who were unable to invest thousands of dollars into their show each month but were ready to get the editing tasks off of their plate. We created an all-in-one editing service that includes both podcast editing and social media content for a flat $20 per episode” said Apple Crider, Co-founder, Podblade. “We are proud that Podblade is the best editing solution developed by, and for, podcast creators.”

Podblade is the one-stop shop for podcasters looking for an all-in-one podcast editing solution. By providing a flat $20 per episode for audio mastering, video editing, and social media audiogram, they present a significant value-add for podcasters large and small. For podcasters, Podblade streamlines the post-production process so podcasters can produce more content, raise the quality bar, and spend more time marketing their shows. To learn more about Podblade and their $20 podcast editing, visit https://www.podblade.com.



