WSI Learning Center

Autism Treatment center

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseBoard Certified Behavior AnalystDr. Barbara Ellis- Woroch now accepting new clientsDr. Barbara Ellis-Woroch based in Huntsville, AL uses Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), found to be a very successful treatment for children with autism Huntsville, AL; November 29, 2019 - It goes without saying that autism can be a challenge for any family to face, and finding an effective therapy and skilled, caring therapist can be difficult.Now Huntsville area residents can benefit from the services of highly-respected Doctor of Psychology Barbara Ellis-Woroch, PhD, a specialist in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), who has recently announced she is accepting new clients for Autism behavior intervention and treatment.Dr Ellis-Woroch is a psychology and a human behavior expert and a Board Certified Behavior Analyst(BCBA) - a graduate-level certification in behavior analysis that requires a degree, behavior-analytic content, experience or supervised fieldwork, and passing the BCBA certification examination. She is also a member of the American Psychological Association and Association of Behavior Analysts International.During her career spanning (number) years, she has published two books, including ‘How to stop smoking fast’ and has been quoted in numerous medical journals and media including (source, source and source) as an expert in the field of behavior change psychology.Dr. Ellis-Woroch says her main motivation in opening a branch in Walton County is to reach families who have children with autism whom she believes ABA could make a substantial positive impact on.“ABA is an approach to understanding and changing behavior,” explained Dr Ellis-Woroch, “When ABA strategies and techniques are used to treat someone with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) new skills can be developed and difficult behavior is often reduced.”While ABA can be used with children of any age, when used with children five and younger its positive impact can be even more dramatic. For this reason, Dr. Ellis-Woroch recommends ASD be diagnosed and treated appropriately at as early an age as possible, for the child and family’s benefit.Dr. Ellis-Woroch’s services are provided in a comfortable and supportive atmosphere, where she offers a highly personalized approach, tailored to each client’s need and assists them to achieve their desired personal growth.She describes herself as a solution-focused behavioral therapist whose goal is to help people uncover their true potential.“Through application of behavioral approaches and techniques, I promise to help unearth long-standing behavior patterns that may be holding a person with autism and their family back from experiencing a more fulfilling and socially significant life,” she said.ENDSFor more information or to schedule an appointment contact:1405 Weatherly Plaza, Suite E, Huntsville, AL 35803(256) 692-9262info@autismwsi.com



