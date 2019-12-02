GoSolar Mining expansionary plants to obtain insurance to further manage risks

A UK-based insurance company has recently provided insurance to solar and wind generating facilities as well as battery preservation and storage.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A UK-based insurance company has recently provided insurance to solar and wind generating facilities as well as battery preservation and storage. One of its Managing Directors reached out to GoSolar Mining CEO, Bergsweinn Logi, to provide insurance to its expansion projects in China. The management decide to move forward with the insurance coverage provided and underwriting for each project and assessment will start by the beginning of 2020.

“This insurance company has been certified to be carbon-neutral for more than a decade, and most of its goals are aligned to GoSolar Mining. The Insurance for Renewables will be GoSolar Mining’s additional measure to manage its start-up, operational and maintenance risks. Insurance is another step for the company to safeguard our assets especially during the expansion phase,” according to Mr. Logi.

GoSolar Mining is always in the look-out for innovation in the renewable energy space, be it innovation in technology or in a RE (Renewable Energy) company’s business model. “We’re not competing against RE companies, we’re here for a partnership. To save the earth, we cannot do it alone. We all need to help one another for further growth towards sustainability and preserving the earth’s resources.”

According to its Business Development team, “the whole life cycle of projects will be insured, from construction to operations and maintenance, we have third party liability and terrorism cover to safeguard renewable energy assets.” This will the first Renewable Energy insured project in China and in Asia.

Go to www.gosolarmining.com to check out Go Solar Mining's products and services.



