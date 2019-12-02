Hot Sauce Depot and Beagle Freedom Project Team Up to Spread Awareness About Animal Testing On Giving Tuesday

$1 From Each Bottle of Beagle Freedom Project Hot Sauce Goes to BFP The moment Amory chose Dawn at BFP's "Dallas" rescue in June of 2017. Hot Sauce Depot

Hot Sauce Depot has partnered with Beagle Freedom Project to release a line of hot sauces to help raise funds for BFP. $1 from each bottle goes to BFP.

This is personal for us. I had found out about BFP through a pop-up on Facebook. I read more about them, then immediately signed Rick and I up to foster.” — Dawn Morris

KELLER, TEXAS, 76244, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Sauce Depot has joined the #GivingTuesday Movement by partnering with Beagle Freedom Project (BFP) to create a line of hot sauces where a portion of proceeds is donated to BFP.Rick and Dawn Morris are the owners of Hot Sauce Depot and parents to furbaby Amory, a BFP pup who was part of the "Dallas" rescue in June of 2017. The Morrises are longtime animal-lovers and BFP advocates who strongly denounce animal testing in laboratories. Their goal for this line of sauces is to raise both funds and awareness for the Beagle Freedom Project and its mission. Each sauce features a photo of a BFP rescue beagle on the label along with their story and an introduction to BFP. The hot sauce can be purchased through Hot Sauce Depot, and $1 from each purchased bottle goes directly to BFP.“We already had a beagle, Indy, who was our baby, and we welcomed Amory, our BFP furbaby, into our home in June of 2017," states Dawn Morris. "[Amory's] ability to forgive and adapt to life outside of a cage is incredible. She loves people, treats, and most importantly food. She went from scared of grass to conquering it and eating the grass, from freezing and zoning out at the veterinarians to nipping and putting them in their place if they try to work on her.”There are 8 hot sauces in the line, with each sauce showcasing a BFP rescue Beagle along with his or her personal rescue story. The Cayenne sauce features Freedom and Bigsby, BFP’s first two Beagles who were rescued in December of 2010. The Morrises’ own rescue beagle, Amory, is pictured on the XXX-tra Hot Garlic Habanero sauce.About Hot Sauce DepotHot Sauce Depot is a leading distributor of hot sauce, BBQ sauce, salsas, and spicy snacks, carrying approximately 50 unique brands in addition to private label sauces, Hot Sauce Depot distributes to retailers, restaurants, national chains, and food markets all over the world from their headquarters in Keller, Texas.About Beagle Freedom ProjectBeagle Freedom Project (BFP) is a non-profit animal rescue and advocacy organization. Since 2010, BFP has been rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals used in laboratory testing and experimental research as well as animals subjected to other forms of cruelty, abuse, and neglect around the world.



