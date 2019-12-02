Auto/Mate Integrates Dealership Management System (DMS) with Storm Kiosks Inc.’s Express Service Kiosks

Our integration with Storm Kiosks Inc. allows dealers to provide customers with a better service experience” — Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto/Mate Dealership Systems announced today it has successfully completed all dealership management system (DMS) integrations with Storm Kiosks Inc., the industry’s leading supplier of automotive express service kiosks for auto dealership service departments. Auto/Mate’s DMS customers can now seamlessly access and monitor kiosk activity including drop offs, pick-ups, promotional up-sells and trade appraisals, and more.“The integration with Storm Kiosks Inc. allows dealers to provide their customers with a better service experience, which is achieved by increasing transparency, empowering customers and inspiring confidence and trust in the service process,” said Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate.“Integration with a dealership’s DMS allows service staff to manage the kiosk customer experience and bring kiosk data into their service reporting,” said Nathan Mackenzie, Co-Founder of Storm Kiosks Inc. “The Open/Mate integration process was smooth and helps to expand our offerings to U.S. based dealers at affordable prices.”Express Service kiosks provide auto dealership customers with a 24-hour, self-service vehicle check-in and check-out option, resulting in higher vehicle turn around. Customers enjoy the modern, automated process that allows them to pick-up and drop-off in under three minutes, and to receive a notification once service is complete. Upon checking in, Express Service kiosks drive ROI by presenting upsells and promotions straight to the customer, which has resulted in an increased amount of customers selecting the upsell option.Auto/Mate's integration program, Open/Mate, is based on open standards so that third-party vendors can easily integrate with the DMS. Auto/Mate’s Service Merchandising module offers dealers a variety of tools to help auto dealers increase service volume while effectively tracking and managing all aspects of service operations.For more information visit www.automate.com About Storm Kiosks Inc.Express Service kiosks are the industry’s leading 24-hour automotive service option for auto dealerships in North America. Self-service kiosks re-shape the way consumers interact with service departments, increasing transparency, trust, and customer satisfaction. Express Service Kiosks provide a modern, automated experience with vehicle drop-off & pick-up in under three minutes.Storm Kiosks Inc. is located in Calgary, Alberta and has a dedicated support team that ensures high quality, reliable products that are ever-evolving. All products are manufactured in Canada and the U.S., from 3D modeling and engineering to shell manufacturing and power-coating.For more information visit https://www.stormkiosks.com/ About Auto/MateAuto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPSis a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,500 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,500 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.



