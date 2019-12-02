Alternative Petroleum Technologies Announces Appointment of Business Development Representative for the Thailand Market

APT welcomes Suradach to the team and looks forward to working with him to bring APT’s proprietary emission reducing technologies to the Thailand market.” — Steve G Stevanovich

RENO, NV, USA, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternative Petroleum Technologies, Inc. ("APT") announces the appointment of Suradach Wankawisant as Business Development Representative for APT's Emulsion Technologies in the Thailand market. Mr. Wankawisant has over 20 years' experience working within the global energy sector, in various senior project, commercial, and business development roles.“APT welcomes Suradach to the team and looks forward to working with him to bring APT’s proprietary emission reducing technologies to the Thailand market.” stated APT Executive Director, Steve Stevanovich Based in Bangkok, Mr. Wankawisant will be engaged in business development activities, which include delivery of APT's sales, commercial, and customer strategy in Thailand. He provides strong commercial and sales expertise, thus ensuring the delivery of near-term product needs as well as the longer-term business and technology strategy of the company in Thailand.Mr. Wankawisant stated “I am very excited to collaborate with APT in bringing APT's full range of environmental technologies that deliver highly stable and cost-effective fuel emulsions that can address Thailand's critical and urgent necessity to reduce air pollutants.“In recent years, air pollution has blanketed Bangkok and most of Thailand. While the World Health Organisation guidelines say that a person's average annual PM2.5 exposure (Particulate Matter that have a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers) should not exceed, on average, 10 microgrammes per cubic metre (mg/m³), Thailand's average concentration of PM2.5 from 2011-2018 has been 24 mg/m³, with Bangkok and surrounding areas closer to 30 mg/m³.APT's proprietary Emulsion technologies create stable mixtures of emulsified fuels, which contain varying percentages of water content. The emulsion technology can be applied to various base fuels in combination with water, creating a wide array of pollution reducing fuels. These fuels reduce both oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) pollution created during the combustion process. APT's Diesel Oil Emulsions (DOE) have proven significant emission benefits over diesel and significant advantages over "alternative fuels" because its use requires no engine modifications, uses existing diesel fuel oil infrastructure, and requires virtually no re-training of personnel.Jack Waldron, VP of Engineering for APT states “APT has employed emulsified fuels in many industries; busing, trucking, industrial boilers and several niche markets. The fuels have consistently reduced emissions in all of these applications. The key is to tailor the water content and stability of the fuel, a skill APT has developed over many years of experience, to achieve those reductions in a cost-efficient manner”About Alternative Petroleum Technologies, Inc.Alternative Petroleum Technologies (APT) is an environmental technology company dedicated to comprehensive cost-effective solutions to environmental problems centering on the processing and usage of hydrocarbons. With more than 100 worldwide patents and patent applications, APT is the worldwide master licensee of the world's most extensive emulsified fuel technology platform.Using its protected technologies, APT has developed products that provide economical ways to address the increasingly stringent environmental and emission regulations globally to:• Remove as much as 99.9% reductions of all sulfur compounds found in existing high sulfur fuels and middle distillates sourced from various refineries;• Enhance combustion efficiency of fuel oil for industrial furnaces and boilers;• Substitute water for expensive light distillates (i.e. diesel) in producing heavy fuel oil (HFO);• Reduce Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions, the key hurdle to global adoption of biofuel and biodiesel-based products; and• Remove sulfur from petroleum in ways that are both more economical as well as more environmentally friendly than methods in current use.For more information, please contact APT at info@altpetrol.com or by phone at +1 775 409 3951 or visit us online at www.altpetrol.com



