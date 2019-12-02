Saskatchewan’s Co-op Refinery Complex taps ARCOS for shift-management needs

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saskatchewan-based Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC), one of Canada’s largest refineries, has signed a contract with ARCOS LLC to implement the ARCOS Resource Management Suite for automating shift management and emergency callouts at its facility. The Refinery currently uses a manual system to contact up to 1,200 craft and non-craft workers, fill shifts, manage shift changes and account for workers’ rest periods, seniority and overtime.



The CRC, like most refineries, operates 24/7 year-round to process crude oil to produce more than 130,000 barrels of gasoline, diesel and propane, among other products, each day for customers throughout Western Canada. With CRC’s manual process, Refinery supervisors meet daily with team members in Maintenance and Process to manage availability and schedules. After building these lists, if, for example, an emergent issue arises, supervisors then review and call contacts on the list, while trying to adhere to established work agreements.

“There was a need to automate callout, primarily for filling shifts on the floor of the Refinery, even before we knew of ARCOS,” said Jan Franken, director of Information Technology at CRC. “Our shift-management and call-out processes are inefficient in comparison to what the ARCOS software can provide. The software will allow supervisors to focus on their primary duties instead of handling nuanced scheduling issues.”

With ARCOS, CRC plans to put shift changes into the hands of employees with mobile technology and automated rules that exactly mirror union agreements. By computerizing scheduling and callouts, CRC supervisors will eliminate trips to the plant floor to meet groups and create and update paper rosters. The ARCOS system’s ability to integrate with CRC’s other systems will enable real-time reporting of overtime hours and absences and establish a consistent application of company policies and procedures, all from a mobile device.

ARCOS will also implement its Incident Manager software for CRC to automate the planning, staffing and scaling of resources for emergency plans. The CRC can also tap Incident Manager to route information to an incident-command-system management team and instantaneously communicate with employees and contractors.

“Our vetting process for ARCOS included a reference from Toronto Hydro. They indicated they’ve been successfully using ARCOS’s Resource Management solutions for a number of years,” said Kaumba Kaumba, CRC’s senior applications manager and project leader for the ARCOS implementation. “After considering other workforce management software systems, we knew only the ARCOS suite could handle the complex nature of scheduling requirements.”

About ARCOS LLC

ARCOS is a leader in delivering SaaS solutions for managing resources, ensuring accurate, compliant shift scheduling and automatically planning for all types of events. The ARCOS solution reports on the up-to-the-minute location and status of equipment and crews via mobile technology for utilities and other critical infrastructure like airlines, manufacturers and industrial facilities. The ARCOS resource management platform helps organizations save time and money, while improving customer satisfaction and the efficiency, safety and accuracy of operations. Learn about ARCOS resource management software at http://www.arcos-inc.com .

