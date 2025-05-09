BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq - TASK), Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (Nasdaq – COOP), ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE - PRA), Lumina Gold Corp. (OTC - LMGDF)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq - TASK)

Under the terms of the agreement, TaskUs will be acquired by an affiliate of Blackstone, TaskUs Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bryce Maddock and TaskUs Co-Founder and President Jaspar Weir (collectively the “Buyer Group”) for $16.50 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the TaskUs Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $19.60 for the Company’s shares.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (Nasdaq – COOP)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Mr. Cooper will be acquired by Rocket Companies in an all-stock transaction for $9.4 billion in equity value. Mr. Cooper shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 11.0 Rocket shares for each share of Mr. Cooper common stock, representing $143.33 per share value based on the closing price as of March 28, 2025. (NYSE – RKT) The investigation concerns whether the Mr. Cooper Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE - PRA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, PRA will be acquired by The Doctors Company for $25.00 per share in cash at closing. The investigation concerns whether the PRA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTC - LMGDF)

Under the terms of the agreement, Lumina will be acquired by CMOC Singapore Pte. Ltd., a Singapore entity and a subsidiary of CMOC Group Limited (collectively “CMOC”) for $1.27 for each outstanding share of Lumina. The investigation concerns whether the Lumina Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

