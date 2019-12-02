Contessa Gallery Celebrating Their 20th Anniversary at the 30th Anniversary of Art Miami Fairs

Mr. Brainwash “Subway” 2019, Mixed Media on Aluminum, Plywood and Plexiglass Multi Panel Train, 72x200in. Maria Svarbova “Mountains” 2019, Archival Pigment Print, 35 2/5 x 35 2/5 in Hijack “Fame Girl” 2019, Mixed Media on Canvas, 52x100 in. Daniele Sigalot “Muhammad Ali” 2019, Acrylic Varnish on Aluminum, 98 ½ x 78 ¾ in. Brendan Murphy “Only If You Ask” 2019, Oil, Acrylic, and Gouache on Canvas, 72x96 in.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, PALM BEACH, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contessa Gallery will be participating in the 30th annual Art Miami Fair. Over the past 30 years, Art Miami has established a well-known reputation for providing fine art collectors with the latest in high quality Contemporary and Modern Art. The fair will begin on December 3rd and run through December 8, 2019. Contessa Gallery is thrilled to present the most recent works by Mr. Brainwash, Brendan Murphy, Hijack, Maria Svarbova, Daniele Sigalot, and David Drebin. This year Contessa Gallery has gone big and bold. This will be the highly anticipated Art Miami/Basel Week debut of Mr. Brainwash’s impressive new Subway piece, the world premiere of Brendan Murphy’s latest chrome sculptures, added new works to Maria Svarbova’s Swimming Pool series, and all new works by Hijack, Daniele Sigalot and David Drebin.Mr. Brainwash (born Thierry Guetta in 1966) began his artistic career over 17 years ago documenting the underground world of street artists. Eventually this endeavor introduced him to Banksy, who is arguably the most anonymous and famous street artist living today. With the encouragement of Banksy, Guetta began creating his own street art. In 2008, Mr. Brainwash produced an explosive first solo show, Life is Beautiful. The epic display of hundreds of breakthrough works revolutionized the art scene not only in Los Angeles, where the show was held, but worldwide. This phenomenal exhibition skyrocketed Mr. Brainwash’s popularity. His artistic evolution is chronicled in the Academy Award nominated documentary, Exit Through the Gift Shop, coincidently directed by Banksy. Known for his stylistic combination of pop and street art, Guetta creates his works by brilliantly fusing together historical pop imagery with contemporary cultural iconography. This year the gallery is excited to showcase the artist’s continual revolutionary experimentation with new media and subject matter. The special exhibition will showcase his newest broken vinyl record collages, which give both material and subject a new life by “making singers live forever with what they sold.” Mr. Brainwash will also be showcasing a show stopping work of art that features a multi-panel Subway train which consists of mixed media on Aluminum, Plywood, and Plexiglass.With popular demand, Contessa Gallery is bringing back Hijack this year with all new exciting work that brings viewers attention to todays modern generation. Contessa Gallery will highlight Hijack’s continual evolvement as a studio fine Art Star, in addition to being one of the world’s most respected street and graffiti artists. His talent is showcased in his detailed stencil and oil work, controlled paint drips and striking urban compositions. Working at the intersection between street art and fine art, Hijack presents a refreshing future for the next generation of artists.A world-renowned artist, Brendan Murphy pushes the walls of creativity beyond the confines of the canvas and has since explored 3-dimensional work, concept pieces, and a wide range of different materials. In doing so, Brendan has developed his own style, a definitively dynamic mix of the abstract and figurative form. Brendan’s talent lies in his ability to balance these various elements of exploration against the backdrop of his greatest inspirations: formulas, equations, relationships, and the spectrum of human emotion. Along with recent paintings from his iconic Chalkboard Series, Contessa Gallery is excited to premiere an all new series of unique, chrome sculptures that are extraordinary in scale and technique. These sculptures are created using a process exclusive to Murphy, resulting in a vibrant chrome-based painted finish. The gallery is looking forward to debuting these exciting new works at Art Miami.Through his massive paper plane installations made out of aluminum and stainless steel sculptures, Daniele Sigalot is gaining critical acclaim in the fine art world, with major museum shows highlighting his talent. The center of his research spins around the ambiguity between the perception of the materials he uses and their actual nature. His iconic paper plane installations appear ephemeral at first glance, but are in actuality hand-crafted out of metal. This year will be the Art Basel Miami premiere of his latest and greatest body of work to date. “Muhammad Ali,” featuring 2,000 units of handmade aluminum post-it notes, a new dynamic plane sculpture installation, “13 Attempts of Greatness,” and “It Doesn’t Take Magritte to Say this is Not a Paper Plane”.David Drebin is one of the most successful and highly collected multi-disciplinary artists working today. The gallery will display new, never before seen photographs, light-boxes, and neon light installations by the artist at Art Miami. His works are compilations of alluring fantasies, didactic landscapes and mysterious circumstances, all in some way or another idyllic in appearance.Maria Svarbova’s Swimming Pool series will be brought again to Art Miami this year with new 2019 photographs added to the collection. Maria Svarbova (B. 1988 - ) is an up and coming game changer in the contemporary art world giving a fresh take on portrait photography. Born in Slovakia one year prior to the end of communism, Svarbova explores the relationship between Socialist era architecture and public space and pulls from the geometric visual elements of functionalist design. Her distinct style departs from traditional portraiture and focuses on experimentation with space, color, and atmosphere. Carefully composed figures create thematic, dream-like scenes with ordinary objects. Her elegant and thought-provoking photographs evoke a contemplative silence, and her postmodern vision boldly articulates a dialogue of the isolation of the human experience.About Contessa GalleryFounded in 1999, Contessa Gallery is a Fine Art Dealers Association member (FADA) that offers artworks of exceedingly high quality as well as art acquisition counsel to collectors, museums and institutions. Areas of expertise include pre-20th century, Modern and Contemporary sculpture, paintings, and photography and works on paper. Contessa Gallery is collector focused, with a mission to assist clients in developing collections that have deep personal meaning. Contessa Gallery encourages its clients to view their collections as a legacy that can be passed down through generations or to art institutions.The gallery continues to expand its clientele and reputation through its participation in prestigious art fairs, such as; Art Miami, Art New York and Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary. At the philanthropic level, Contessa Gallery aims to make a difference in the community through the contribution of time, expertise, sponsorship and educational programming for museums and organizations dedicated to the arts.For more detailed information about the gallery, its artists, exhibition history, art fair schedule and philanthropic support, please visit our website: www.contessagallery.com or contact Steve Hartman at 216-956-2825 or via email: steve@contessagallery.com.



