Beazley hires executive risk underwriter on the West Coast

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has appointed Rozina Karimali as executive risk underwriter within the cyber & executive risk division.

Based in San Francisco, she will underwrite public directors & officers (D&O) and large private D&O risks as well as employment practices liability for private and publicly traded companies, focusing on the Pacific North and Southwest regions.

Ms Karimali has joined Beazley from Allied World where she spent six-and-a-half years. Most recently she was an assistant vice president in the Los Angeles-based financial institutions division for two years. Before that, she was an AVP and senior underwriter in Allied World’s public D&O team and a public D&O underwriter at AIG.

Jeremie Saada, Beazley’s head of US executive risk, said: “Rozina brings high-calibre underwriting and relationship management to Beazley. Our executive risk underwriters and claims experts work closely with brokers to ensure clients continually receive the service and protection they need amid the changing legal landscape and shifts in corporate governance. Having Rozina on board helps us to achieve this and we’re very pleased to welcome her to the team.

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and in 2018 underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615 million. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc.,

an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business

