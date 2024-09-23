Press Release

Nokia wins 5G deal with Viettel Group in Vietnam

Nokia to introduce 5G network to Vietnam for first time; including modernizing 4G infrastructure.

Nokia to deploy first Vietnamese-made 5G solutions in country.

Supports Viettel Group strategy of advancing 5G infrastructure and digital transformation in Vietnam.





23 September 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has signed a major new deal with Viettel Group (Viettel) to deploy 5G equipment for the first time nationwide in Vietnam. The ambitious project will cover 22 provinces across the country and support Viettel’s strategy of advancing 5G infrastructure and digital transformation. The project will also see Nokia modernize Viettel’s 4G infrastructure. Deployment will begin this year.

Under the deal, Nokia will supply equipment from its industry-leading 5G AirScale portfolio for the first time in Vietnam covering 2,500 sites. This includes Nokia's next-generation AirScale baseband solutions, Massive MIMO radios, and Remote Radio Head products. These are all powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology and combine to provide superior coverage and capacity. It marks the first 5G network in Vietnam where the deployed products have also been locally manufactured, highlighting Nokia’s commitment to the region.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications has placed great importance on 5G as a critical national infrastructure that will enable sustained socioeconomic development through science, technology, and innovation. Vietnam’s digital economy is expected to contribute between 20% and 30% of GDP by 2030.

Mr. Tao Duc Thang, President & CEO at Viettel Group, said: “This important project with our long-term partner Nokia, will play a critical role in advancing Viettel Group’s strategy of deploying 5G infrastructure and driving digital transformation in Vietnam. 5G technology supports the development of national digital infrastructure and a digital service ecosystem, creating opportunities for economic growth and increased productivity.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “Nokia is proud to be Viettel Group’s principal partner in this critical digital transformation project that will lay the foundations for Vietnam’s future competitiveness. Nokia has been a part of Vietnam's growth over the past three decades, and this initiative of enhancing local technology production continues to strengthen our bond with the country. Our AirScale portfolio offers premium connectivity, low latency, and reduced power consumption supporting Vietnam's digital future.”

