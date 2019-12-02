End-user Priorities in Digital Transformation, Asia-Pacific, 2019 - Enhancing CX, Reducing Operational Costs, and Boosting Creativity & Innovation are the Top 3 IT Drivers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "End User Priorities in Digital Transformation, Asia-Pacific, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward information technology (IT) in Asia-Pacific, specifically: Enterprise Mobility Management, eCommerce/mCommerce, Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC), Infrastructure and Data Centers, Big Data and Analytics' Omnichannel Marketing, Customer Experience Management, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, Enterprise Content and Business Processes Management, Fintech, and API/CPaaS (Application Programming Interface/Communications Platforms as a Service) Strategy.



Research Scope

Understand the IT-related challenges organizations face today

Monitor the status of digital transformation including newer solutions such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), and mCommerce

Assess the current and future use of business communications technologies

Evaluate factors that drive investments in communications technologies

Gauge IT and communications trends

Appraise available IT budgets

Research Highlights

Almost half of the response report that their top business priorities are to improve operational efficiencies and customer experience (CX).

Similarly, enhancing CX, reducing operational costs, and boosting creativity and innovation are the Top 3 IT Drivers. Overall, it appears that businesses are aligned when it comes to IT investments and corporate objectives.

The top challenges for IT departments include dealing with security concerns, network stability/reliability, systems integration and managing multi-vendor solutions, and skills shortage and training requirements.

When asked about security, respondents cited malware, hacking, and misconfiguration as the three main potential threats to their companies.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Objectives and Methods

Research Objectives

Survey Methodology

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Respondent IT Decision Maker Profile, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Respondent's Job Titles, Asia-Pacific, 2019

2. Summary of Key Findings

Top Business Priorities and Challenges Faced by IT Departments

Current Use of Emerging Solutions

Purchase Decision Making and Future Investment

3. End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - How are Companies Performing Against their Business Goals?

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top 3 Business Goals, Asia-Pacific, 2019 to 2020

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top 3 Business Goals, by Business Size, Asia-Pacific, 2019 to 2020

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Company Performance Measurements Against Own Targets, Top 2 Boxes, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Company's Performance Measurements Against Their Own Targets by Business Size, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Stage of Digital Transformation Strategy Implementation, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top IT Challenges, Asia-Pacific, 2020 to 2021

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top IT Drivers, Asia-Pacific, 2020 to 2021

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Factors Contributing to IT/Telecom Purchase Decisions, Asia-Pacific, 2020 to 2021

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top Security Threats by Business Size, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - IT Investments Today, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top Planned IT Investments Among Current Users, Asia-Pacific, 2020 to 2021

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top Planned IT Investments Among Current Non-Users, Asia-Pacific, 2020 to 2021

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Digital Solutions in Use Today, Asia-Pacific, 2019

4. Emerging Technologies - Internet of Things/Connected Devices (IoT)

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - IoT Investment Plan, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Implementation Stage of IoT, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Competitive Advantages of Internet of Things (Connected Devices), Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Reasons for Investment in IoT, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Concerns Around IoT Installations, Asia-Pacific, 2019

5. Emerging Technologies - Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI)

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Investment Plan, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Implementation Stage of AI, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Competitive Advantages of AI, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Reasons for AI Investment, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Concerns Around AI Installations, Asia-Pacific, 2019

6. Emerging Technologies - Blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)



7. End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Investment Plan, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Implementation Stage of Blockchain (DLT), Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Competitive Advantages of Blockchain, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Reasons for Blockchain Investment, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Concerns Around Blockchain Installations, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - IT Budgets & Plans for Investments

Top End User Priorities Digital Transformation - Revenue Growth, Asia-Pacific, 2019

Top End User Priorities Digital Transformation - Percent of Revenues Allocated for IT Budget, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Global Budget Allocation: Investing in Current Solutions vs. Buying New solutions, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Global IT and Telecom Budget Allocation, Asia-Pacific, 2019

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Correlation between Revenue Growth and IT Investments, Asia-Pacific, 2019

8. Digital Transformation - Strategic Imperatives

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Digital Transformation - The Last Word

The Last Word - The Three Big Predictions

