End-user Priorities in Digital Transformation, Asia-Pacific, 2019 - Enhancing CX, Reducing Operational Costs, and Boosting Creativity & Innovation are the Top 3 IT Drivers

The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward information technology (IT) in Asia-Pacific, specifically: Enterprise Mobility Management, eCommerce/mCommerce, Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC), Infrastructure and Data Centers, Big Data and Analytics' Omnichannel Marketing, Customer Experience Management, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, Enterprise Content and Business Processes Management, Fintech, and API/CPaaS (Application Programming Interface/Communications Platforms as a Service) Strategy.
Research Scope
- Understand the IT-related challenges organizations face today
- Monitor the status of digital transformation including newer solutions such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), and mCommerce
- Assess the current and future use of business communications technologies
- Evaluate factors that drive investments in communications technologies
- Gauge IT and communications trends
- Appraise available IT budgets
Research Highlights
- Almost half of the response report that their top business priorities are to improve operational efficiencies and customer experience (CX).
- Similarly, enhancing CX, reducing operational costs, and boosting creativity and innovation are the Top 3 IT Drivers. Overall, it appears that businesses are aligned when it comes to IT investments and corporate objectives.
- The top challenges for IT departments include dealing with security concerns, network stability/reliability, systems integration and managing multi-vendor solutions, and skills shortage and training requirements.
- When asked about security, respondents cited malware, hacking, and misconfiguration as the three main potential threats to their companies.
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Objectives and Methods
- Research Objectives
- Survey Methodology
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Respondent IT Decision Maker Profile, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Respondent's Job Titles, Asia-Pacific, 2019
2. Summary of Key Findings
- Top Business Priorities and Challenges Faced by IT Departments
- Current Use of Emerging Solutions
- Purchase Decision Making and Future Investment
3. End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - How are Companies Performing Against their Business Goals?
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top 3 Business Goals, Asia-Pacific, 2019 to 2020
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top 3 Business Goals, by Business Size, Asia-Pacific, 2019 to 2020
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Company Performance Measurements Against Own Targets, Top 2 Boxes, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Company's Performance Measurements Against Their Own Targets by Business Size, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Stage of Digital Transformation Strategy Implementation, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top IT Challenges, Asia-Pacific, 2020 to 2021
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top IT Drivers, Asia-Pacific, 2020 to 2021
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Factors Contributing to IT/Telecom Purchase Decisions, Asia-Pacific, 2020 to 2021
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top Security Threats by Business Size, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - IT Investments Today, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top Planned IT Investments Among Current Users, Asia-Pacific, 2020 to 2021
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top Planned IT Investments Among Current Non-Users, Asia-Pacific, 2020 to 2021
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Digital Solutions in Use Today, Asia-Pacific, 2019
4. Emerging Technologies - Internet of Things/Connected Devices (IoT)
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - IoT Investment Plan, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Implementation Stage of IoT, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Competitive Advantages of Internet of Things (Connected Devices), Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Reasons for Investment in IoT, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Concerns Around IoT Installations, Asia-Pacific, 2019
5. Emerging Technologies - Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI)
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Investment Plan, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Implementation Stage of AI, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Competitive Advantages of AI, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Reasons for AI Investment, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Concerns Around AI Installations, Asia-Pacific, 2019
6. Emerging Technologies - Blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)
7. End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Investment Plan, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Implementation Stage of Blockchain (DLT), Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Competitive Advantages of Blockchain, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Reasons for Blockchain Investment, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Concerns Around Blockchain Installations, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - IT Budgets & Plans for Investments
- Top End User Priorities Digital Transformation - Revenue Growth, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- Top End User Priorities Digital Transformation - Percent of Revenues Allocated for IT Budget, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Global Budget Allocation: Investing in Current Solutions vs. Buying New solutions, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Global IT and Telecom Budget Allocation, Asia-Pacific, 2019
- End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Correlation between Revenue Growth and IT Investments, Asia-Pacific, 2019
8. Digital Transformation - Strategic Imperatives
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. Digital Transformation - The Last Word
- The Last Word - The Three Big Predictions
