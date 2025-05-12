Registration for 2025 World Astatine Community Meeting Now Open

Radiopharmaceutical experts and researchers to gather June 19-20 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first-ever U.S.-based meeting of the World Astatine Community will take place June 19-20, 2025 at the Sheraton in downtown New Orleans. The event will highlight public and private sector research and commercial programs advancing the therapeutic use of astatine-211 (At-211) to treat cancer in clinical studies and health care facilities throughout the world.

Registration for the 2025 World Astatine Community meeting in New Orleans is now available at worldastatine2025.com. All interested in gaining a greater understanding of At-211 and advancing its therapeutic uses in oncology are encouraged to attend. Discounted rates for members of government and nonprofit organizations are available.

The 2025 World Astatine Community meeting is being conducted by United States’ private industry, on behalf of the U.S. Chapter of the World Astatine Community. The lead organizers are Nusano and Ionetix.

About Astatine-211

Astatine is a highly promising, short lived alpha emitting radioisotope with a half-life of 7.2 hours. It has been called the “perfect” or “goldilocks” isotope because of its potential ability to efficiently deliver radiation to kill cancer cells without leaving any secondary decay products (radioactive daughters) in the body. Researchers and drugmakers worldwide are collaborating to find ways to utilize the isotope’s unique chemical profile while managing the logistics and supply chain constraints posed by astatine’s short half-life.

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, and to serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services. Driven by the company’s proprietary ion source, the Nusano production platform will generate radioisotopes in volumes and varieties exceeding other production methods. Nusano’s breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit nusano.com.

About IONETIX

Utilizing its proprietary cyclotron technology platform, IONETIX has developed innovative solutions that enable access to scarce radioisotopes used for both diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. IONETIX offers both high-purity Actinium-225 (Ac-225) and Astatine-211 (At-211) for use in targeted alpha therapies. IONETIX also provides N-13, F-18 and Ga-68 for diagnostic imaging. Its distribution supply chain includes contract drug manufacturing and “white glove” distribution logistics, allowing global access to these imaging agents and targeted radiotherapies. Contact us for more information.

Contacts:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.