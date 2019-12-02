CureVac Granted Manufacturing Authorization for its Third GMP Production Suite

/EIN News/ -- CureVac’s GMP I, II and III Combined Production Suite Scales Up Capacity to Meet All Preclinical, Clinical and Early Launch Needs for Proprietary and Partnered Programs

TÜBINGEN, Germany and BOSTON, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CureVac AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of mRNA-based drugs, announced today it received the manufacturing authorization for clinical trial materials produced under Good Manufacturing Practice (“GMP”) from the competent national authority, Regierungspräsidium Tübingen (as representative of the European Medicines Agency (EMA)), for the company’s scaled up GMP III production suite. This license marks CureVac’s third production suite to manufacture at the highest standard of pharmaceutical production in the world. CureVac’s GMP I, II and III production suites are located at CureVac’s corporate headquarters campus in Tübingen, Germany.



The scaled up GMP III production suite is based on a newly developed GMP-manufacturing process and is designed to work in concert with CureVac’s GMP IV production suite, which is currently under construction. The GMP III production suite will meet mRNA demand for CureVac’s proprietary and partnered Phase I, II, and III clinical trials and early launch supply. Depending upon a trial’s mRNA demand requirement, the GMP III production suite is a flex design geared to produce mRNA batch sizes at full-scale capacity or at various smaller capacities. CureVac’s existing GMP I and II production suites—GMP certified in 2006 and 2010, respectively—remain focused on CureVac’s proprietary and partnered program preclinical and early Phase I clinical mRNA production.

“The ability to produce mRNA to specification, in scaled up batches, is equally as critical to the science behind mRNA’s therapeutic and prophylactic vaccine revolution,” said Dan Menichella, CureVac’s chief executive officer. “It is testament to the expertise and consistency of our production, engineering, quality control and assurance teams that our GMP III production suite has now received the manufacturer´s authorization. CureVac can continue to confidently serve the growing need for mRNA to fill the demand from our expanding pipeline of proprietary and partnered clinical mRNA programs.”

About CureVac AG

CureVac is a leading company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology with more than 19 years of expertise in handling and optimizing this versatile molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a wide range of diseases. The company applies its technologies for the development of cancer therapies, antibody therapies, the treatment of rare diseases, and prophylactic vaccines. To date, CureVac has received approximately $420 million (€400 million) in equity investments, including significant investments from SAP founder Dietmar Hopp’s dievini and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. CureVac has also entered into collaborations with multinational corporations and organizations, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly & Co, CRISPR Therapeutics, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and others.

For more information, please visit www.curevac.com or follow us on Twitter at @CureVacAG .

Media Contact

Thorsten Schüller, Corporate Communications

CureVac AG, Tübingen, Germany

T: +49 7071 9883-1577

thorsten.schueller@curevac.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.