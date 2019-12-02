Pop and R&B Music Artist Jewels Shoots Music Video For "Let You Go"

Music Artist Jewels On Set of Music Video MVB RECORDS Jewels on set of Music Video MVB RECORDS Jewels and Model Hennessy on set of Music Video

What a way to end 2019! Newly signed Puerto Rican Pop Princess Yalissa "Jewels" Lopez just finished shooting her first music video in Newark, New Jersey.

Jewels surprised her record label and the camera crew with a performance that showcased her ability to come to life when the Director yelled "Action"” — James Mercant

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jewels , a young Puerto Rican singing sensation who recently signed a recording contract with MVB RECORDS spent almost 10 hours on the set of her upcoming music video, " Let You Go ". The video was shot by Taya Simmons, who is a popular music video director and Indie film maker in New York City. The song for the music video, "Let You Go", is Jewels 3rd single, and it has quickly become her most popular song; so popular that before it's scheduled release date Apple Music exclusively had a pre-release of it before any other music streaming stores.The music video for "Let You Go" was shot in Newark, NJ, and the team of dancers, makeup artists, stylist, models, camera men, and MVB RECORDS' label reps, were on set from 10AM to almost 9PM. MVB RECORDS provided Black Cars for everyone that was on set; a rare perk that usually only major record labels give out. Jewels surprised her record label and the camera crew with a performance that showcased her ability to come to life when the Director yelled "Action". From dancing in the shower, to strutting her stuff back and forth in front of her "music video boyfriend", to a wild dance performance alongside several other female dancers, Jewels did not hold back or disappoint.The music video for "Let You Go" was shot on the 27th of November, and everyone at Jewels record label is now anxiously awaiting the finished and edited video from Taya Simmons' "Get Shot By A Girl" production company. For now, eager listeners can preview Jewels 3rd single "Let You Go" on all popular music streaming services, or visit Jewels "coming soon" website at https://www.TalentedJewels.com

Jewels - Let You Go



