Affricana Art Displays African Art In The Crossroads

Kansas City's premier African Art Gallery will showcase Art at the Hilliard Gallery in the City's swank Crossroads Arts District.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Friday in Kansas City's popular Crossroads Arts District will have a different twist with African Art being shared by Affricana Art at Hilliard Gallery one of the most eclectic, aesthetically pleasing and well respected venues for artwork in the Kansas City area. Voted one of the best galleries in Kansas City. Voted Best Gallery in the State of Missouri as well as one of the top 25 galleries in the United States by The American Art Awards. Affricana Art joins forces with Hilliard Gallery to share African Artifacts from Central, East, and West Africa. African Art is becoming more difficult to locate as the demand for the Art has increased. The Hilliard Gallery captures this moment in time to share this exquisite art with its clients for their home or art collection. African Art is forever immortalized in the art world due to its esthetic beauty, variety, strong influence and transformational ties to iconic artist like Picasso, Matisse and avid collectors like the Rockefellers who appreciate it's simple complexities. Designers love African Art because it blends well with all types of decor. They mix it in with Oriental, Contemporary, Mid Century, and Antiques to give that right piece in the right place finished look. The earthiness of the art keeps viewers spellbound and awestruck when it fits perfectly somewhere, they'd never expect. This is a rare and unique chance for the public to access obtainable African Art they can see, touch, and connect with emotionally.Don’t miss this special opportunity! You’re cordially invited to view the collection: First Friday December 6, 2019 6:00PM to 9:00PM at Hilliard Gallery located in Crossroads Arts District 1820 McGee Kansas City, MO. 64108 For more information on Affricana Art please visit, http://www.AffricanaArt.com or on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, and LinkedIn at @ AffricanaArt. Media Contact: Affricana Art Byron Harper 816 607 1332 affricanaart@gmail.com www.AffricanaArt.com



