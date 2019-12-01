Abebe Aemro Selassie on Africa's Infrastructure Gap and Debt

December 1, 2019

Abebe Aemro Selassie says debt and infrastructure investment need not be competing forces. (IMF photo)

Sub-Saharan Africa has made significant inroads in reducing poverty and increasing access to education and health services, but the infrastructure deficit still looms large throughout the region. For many countries, the ability to finance their development needs has become more constrained as public debt has increased rapidly in recent years. In this podcast, Abebe Aemro Selassie says when governments invest in the right types of infrastructure, people are more willing to pay the taxes the government needs to service its debt. Selassie is Director of the IMF's African Department, which has helped organize a special conference in Dakar, Senegal, this week to discuss how countries can continue to address the infrastructure gap while maintaining manageable debt levels.

Abebe Aemro Selassie is Director of the IMF's African Department.

