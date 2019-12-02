Department of Energy Senior Economist to Present at Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference

Zelek's presentation will include innovative funding programs that will benefit businesses working in the Appalachian Basin. It will help them expand and grow.

Zelek’s’ presentation of these innovative funding programs will be well-received by attendees at the Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference.” — Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories, LLC

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shale Directories announces Charles Zelek, Senior Economist, Department of Energy, Fossil Fuels will present at the Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference December 11 & 12th at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, West Virginia. The conference is sponsored by Ohio River Corridor, LLC a Site Selection, Consultation and Real Estate Brokerage firm; Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM, Principal.

The Departments of Energy and Agriculture will be working together to provide funding programs to help businesses in the Appalachian Basin expand and grow. Programs are also available for startups. Zelek will present information on these programs which can provide resources for a wide range of businesses. “I am pleased to be representing the Department of Energy, and discuss our collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, to educating potential investors and developers about the government programs that can support their visions for growth in the Appalachian Basin,” commented Charles Zelek, Senior Economist, Department of Energy, Fossil Fuels.

“Zelek’s’ presentation of these innovative funding programs will be well-received by attendees at the Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference,” stated Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories, LLC.

The developers and investors that attend will see potential means for financing future projects in the region.

Other conference speakers will include The conference speakers will include Adam Bruns, editor, Site Selection Magazine, Austin Powers, Manager from Novogradac, the leading Federal Opportunity Zone accounting firm in the nation; Charles Zelek, Senior Economist, Department of Energy Fossil Fuels, Mark Locker, Maritime and Freight Project Manager with ODOT, and Jim Wood, Director, (CERC-ACTC), and Interim Director West Virginia Energy Institute

The conference will introduce business and real estate opportunities throughout the Appalachian Basin to investors and developers domestically and globally.

Conference sponsorships are available by contacting Joe Barone, jbarone@shaledirectories.com

About Shale Directories

Shale Directories (www.shaledirectories.com) is the leading online directory in the Appalachian Basin and conference producer including Utica Midstream, Upstream PA 2019, Midstream PA 2019, and the Appalachian Storage Hub Conference.

About NAI Ohio River Corridor

NAI Ohio River Corridor a full-service commercial real estate firm in Southeastern Ohio and West Virginia (Utica and Marcellus Shale). As an NAI Global affiliate, we provide access to the single largest, most powerful network of commercial real estate firms with 6,000+ brokers in 375+ offices across 55 countries. To find out more, please visit www.NAIOhioRiverCorridor.com or www.OhioRiverCorridor.com.

Contacts

Joseph Barone, President

610-764-1232

jbarone@shaledirectories.com

Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM

330-418-9287

bryce@OhioRiverCorridor.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.