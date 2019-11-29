THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2019

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210 MONDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2019 On Monday, the House is not in session. TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2019 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (8 bills) H.Res. 517 – Supporting the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), malaria, and its Sixth Replenishment, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 3460 – End Neglected Tropical Diseases Act (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Foreign Affairs) S. 178 – UIGHUR Act of 2019, as amended (Sen. Rubio – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 546 – Disapproving the Russian Federation's inclusion in future Group of Seven summits until it respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors and adheres to the standards of democratic societies (Rep. Sires – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 585 – Reaffirming support for the Good Friday Agreement and other agreements to ensure lasting peace in Northern Ireland (Rep. Suozzi – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 4803 – Citizenship for Children of Military Members and Civil Servants Act, as amended (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary) H.R. 565 – AMIGOS Act, as amended (Rep. Cicilline – Judiciary) H.R. 4018 – To provide that the amount of time an elderly offender must serve before being eligible for placement in home detention is to be reduced by the amount of good time credits earned by the prisoner, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Judiciary) WEDNESDAY, DECEMEBER 4, 2019 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes of the week expected no later than 3:00 p.m. H.R. 2534 – Insider Trading Prohibition Act (Rep. Himes – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule) H.Res. 326 – Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives regarding United States efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a negotiated two-state solution (Rep. Lowenthal – Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule) Suspension (1 bill) S. 151 – Pallone-Thune TRACED Act, as amended (Sen. Thune – Energy and Commerce) Additional Legislative Items Are Possible