You Can Still Save Big During the Appliances Connection 2019 Cyber Monday Sale

You didn't miss your chance to save just because you missed the Appliances Connection 2019 Black Friday Sale. Find new deals during our 2019 Cyber Monday Event.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So you’ve missed out on some of the year’s best deals during the Appliances Connection 2019 Black Friday sale. You may be thinking, “Oh, well. I’m going to have to pay full price for the home goods I need.” Banish that thought from your head. We’re giving you another opportunity to save during the Appliances Connection 2019 Cyber Monday event. We’ve got so much on offer that we can’t constrain the sale to one day. You’ll find amazing deals from today, 2 December until Sunday, 7 December.

Check out our buy more save more instant savings on kitchen and laundry appliances from Bosch, Electrolux, LG, LG Studio, LG Signature, Sharp, Amana, Frigidaire, Maytag, Samsung, Whirlpool, Speed Queen, Ilve, and Forte. Here’s how it works:

When you purchase 2 appliances from these brands, get $50.00 instant savings.

When you purchase 3 appliances from these brands, get $150.00 instant savings.

When you purchase 4 appliances from these brands, get $200.00 instant savings.

When you purchase 5 appliances from these brands, get $300.00 instant savings.

When you purchase 6 appliances from these brands, get $600.00 instant savings.

Save even more when you combine these with manufacturer rebates. Along with the aforementioned instant savings, Bosch has rebates on select kitchen packages where you can save an additional 15% and get up to $300.00. LG is giving back up to $885.00 back on top of a 10% discount. Click here for our complete listing of brand rebates.

During the Appliances Connection 2019 Cyber Monday event, you’ll find deep discounts on closeout items. Get a top-tier U-Line 24-bottle wine cooler [U1115WCB00] for $599.00, which normally costs $1440.00. A luxury Fisher & Paykel washer [WL4027P1] and dryer [DG7027P2] pair can be yours for $1,598.00, down from $2,448.00. Click here for our complete listing of closeouts.

Shop our vast selection of appliances and furniture. We carry dependable mid-range appliances such as kitchen models from Frigidaire and Maytag, along with laundry units from Haier and Kenmore. We also have on offer the height of luxury including Sub-Zero/Wolf, Fisher & Paykel, and Miele. Furnish your living room, dining room, and bedroom with the most opulent couches and loveseats from Zuo, supremely comfortable beds and mattresses from VIG and Sealy, or fine dining sets from Casabianca. Find all this at a discount of up to 45% off*.

At Appliances Connection, you don’t need to hesitate making big ticket purchases when you use our credit card, backed by Comenity Capital Bank. On certain eligible purchases, you’ll qualify for up to 24 months special financing. Additionally, during our 2019 Cyber Monday sale, you’ll save even more. Any purchase made with the card in an amount of $999.00 or more, we’ll give you an Appliances Connection gift card valued at 5% of your purchase**.

Shopping with Appliances Connection, you’re not just getting access to the best appliances at the some of the lowest prices, you’re also privy to service unparalleled in the industry. We employ over 200 people divided into teams dedicated to sales, shipping, and customer service. From helping you choose the right products, to dependably delivering your items, to providing ongoing technical support for the life of your purchase, we’ve got you covered. So make Appliances Connection your destination for appliances and furniture during our Cyber Monday event and all year 'round.

*Percentage discount may vary with a maximum of 45% off the MSRP of select items in addition to supplementary rebates, coupons, or free item offers, not including taxes, shipping, or other fees. Percentage discount offer reference only applicable to in-stock purchases during the Appliances Connection Cyber event from November 2, 2019 until December 7, 2019. Percentage discount cannot be applied to prior purchases. All discounts, rebates, and offers subject to change without notice.

**Less taxes, shipping, and other non-product fees.



