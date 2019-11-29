Alexey Miller and Francois Fillon discuss development trends of French and European energy markets
A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Francois Fillon, French politician, took place in St. Petersburg today.
The parties discussed the current development trends of the French and European energy markets, while also stressing the importance of the Nord Stream 2 project for reliable supplies of Russian gas to European consumers.
Alexey Miller and Francois Fillon gave special consideration to Gazprom's cultural projects.
Background
The under-construction Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline runs from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. The design capacity of the pipeline is 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year.
