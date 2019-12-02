Wedding Planning Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

New Market Study, Report "Wedding Planning Market 2019 Global Industry Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025".

This report provides in depth study of "Wedding Planning Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.

A wedding is the most important affair in people’s life. Some couples like to experience a simple wedding while other couples like extravagant weddings. It is seen that couples are usually willing to spend a lot of money to make sure that their wedding is in order. Wedding planning plays a very important role in the actual happening of the wedding. From planning wedding designs to dresses, to wedding ideas, gifts to be distributed everything falls under the category of wedding planning. Wedding planning is a booming industry worldwide.

If the wedding is happening between two people who belong to different cultures, then there will be multiple weddings. This again requires proper wedding planning according to different cultures and beliefs. As the concept of destination weddings is becoming popular, the need for wedding planners is also enhancing. Other factors that lead to a growth in this industry include the growing craze of having an extravagate wedding amongst people, the growing influence of social media, the growing influence of celebrity weddings, and the improving taste of people.

Each country has its own wedding tradition but couples all over the world are the same. They wish to have a perfect wedding so they need proper planning for the same.

Important key Players Analysis: Alison Events, Lisa Vorce, KT Merry, Easton Events, Oren Co, David Stark, Chic Weddings, Holly-Kate＆Company, Erigo Event, Event Chapters, Glam Events, Home Raven, BAQAAWDC, ZZEEH, Genius Eventi, Zest Events, Classy Kay Events, The Artful Event Company, Le Wedding Mill, Arabia Weddings, Rosemary Events, Countrywide Events, Shannon Leahy Events, Beth Helmstetter Events and more.

On the basis of the type of service offered, the global Wedding Planning market is classified into Destination Wedding Planning and Local Wedding Planning. Destination wedding planning has gained a lot of popularity in the current times and is expected to grow significantly in the years to come. It has a significant share in the growth of this industry.

On the basis of application, the global Wedding Planning market is segmented into Online Store, Chain Store, and Others. Though the online market is the new trending thing in today’s time, when it comes to wedding shopping people still prefer chain stores and malls. Working couples rely more on online stores because of the scarcity of time.

From a geographical standpoint, the global Wedding Planning market comprises of regions like North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America. The wedding planning is unique in each religion and culture. Here, Europe seems to dominate the market in 2018. The main reason for this growth is the presence of global players and premium pricing. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth because of the increasing demand for wedding planning in regions like China, India, Korea, and Japan where people are moving towards lavish weddings. Middle-East and Africa are also expected to witness significant growth in the years to come.

A wedding planner adds an extra factor to your wedding. Globally many wedding planners have emerged in the market that take care of everything in a wedding from the decor to statement cakes, the bride and groom outfits, the theme of the wedding, the experience offered to the guests, social media hashtags, etc. Many freelancers’ wedding planners have also come up in the market.

