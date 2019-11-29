Global Automated Container Terminal Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Container Terminal - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automated Container Terminal market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.7%.



Semi-Automated, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.1 Billion by the year 2025, Semi-Automated will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$93 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$381.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Semi-Automated will reach a market size of US$389.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$727 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Need to Improve Operational Efficiency of Ports and Address Needs of Large Container Ships Drive Growth in the Global Automated Container Terminal Market

Emerging Economies Present Promising Growth Outlook for Automated Container Terminal Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automated Container Terminal Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Equipment (Offering) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Software (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Services (Offering) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Semi-Automated (Degree of Automation) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Fully Automated (Degree of Automation) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Focus on Port Automation Augurs Well for Automated Container Terminal Market

Despite Challenges, Container Terminal Automation Market Poised for Tremendous Growth

Projected Growth in Container Throughput Presents Growth Opportunity for Automated Container Terminal Market: Global Container Throughput in TEU Million by Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Extent of Container Terminal Automation around the World

Planned and Existing Automated Container Terminals Worldwide

Existing and Planned Fully Automated Container Terminals Worldwide

Planned Semi Automated Container Terminals Worldwide

Number of Container Terminals Worldwide by Size for 2016

Container Terminals Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Terminal Throughput by Terminal Size for 2016

Sustained Demand for Large Container Ships Enhances Need for Automation of Container Terminal Operations

Types of Container Ships by Vessel Size

Rising Labor Costs in Developed Economies Drive Focus onto Automation of Container Terminals

Automated Container Terminals Hold a Minor Share of Global Container Terminals Market

Automated Container Terminals Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fully Automated, Semi Automated and Non Automated Container Terminals

Potential Opportunities for Retrofit Terminal Automation

Automated Stacking Cranes: A Critical Part of Automated Container Terminal

Intensifying Competition among Container Terminals Drives Adoption of Automation as a Competitive Strategy

Advancements in Container Terminal Infrastructure and Technology Boost Market Growth

Despite Significant Advantages, High Costs, Automation Problems and Job Losses Remain Key Challenges for Container Terminal Automation

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Container Terminal (Container Port)

Container Terminal Automation

Advantages & Disadvantages of Container Terminal Automation

Challenges Facing Automation of Container Terminals

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Automated Container Terminal Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Equipment (Offering) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Software (Offering) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Services (Offering) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Semi-Automated (Degree of Automation) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Fully Automated (Degree of Automation) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

US Lags Behind Other Nations in Ports Automation

Container Terminal Automation Driven Mainly by Concerns over Rising Labor Costs

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



Automation Enhances Efficiency of Ports in China

Largest Automated Terminal Commences Operations in Yangshan Port

EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Automated Container Terminal Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Equipment (Offering) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Software (Offering) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Services (Offering) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Semi-Automated (Degree of Automation) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Fully Automated (Degree of Automation) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



Asia-Pacific Container Terminal Automation Market: An Early Stage Market with Enormous Growth Potential

AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



