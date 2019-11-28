Russia and Ukraine hold bilateral gas negotiations

Release November 28, 2019, 21:15

Vienna hosted today the negotiations on gas between Russia and Ukraine involving Alexander Novak, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation, Alexey Orzhel, Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection of Ukraine, Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, as well as the heads of Naftogaz of Ukraine and Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.

The parties discussed Russian-Ukrainian cooperation in the gas sector, including the settling of mutual claims related to the execution of contracts, the terms of transiting Russian gas to Europe from 2020 onward, and the outlook for direct purchases of Russian gas for Ukrainian consumers.

Following an exchange of proposals regarding the issues facing the parties, an agreement was reached to intensify joint work on a bilateral basis in the coming days.