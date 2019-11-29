Smart Ports Market Enabling Technologies, Applications, Standardization, Key Trends Forecasts 2024

PUNE, INDIA, November 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Smart ports refer to the advanced infrastructure where the ports are well connected with technology. The smart ports use the latest technologies like the internet of things (IoT), big data, blockchain systems, etc to improve the efficiency in the performance. The smart ports consist of a smart infrastructure, which ensures high productivity and accuracy. Smart ports have an increased quality service as compared to the traditional ports. The smart ports provide features like tracking of goods carrier, which keeps the management updated and also ensures the safety of goods and the carrier.

The IoT technology used by smart ports improves the warehouse and logistics management quality, also increases the accuracy by reducing human errors. Smart ports help to automate the loading and dispatching of goods. Smart ports increase the effective usage of resources and lead to very minimum wastage. Many traditional ports are adopting the smart ports infrastructure, which has been a market driver for the smart ports market. The demand for smart ports technology is increasing, as these help in increasing the economic competitiveness of the ports.

The Global Smart Ports Market report provides detailed information on the recent market trends, services and products, and other important factors present in the smart ports market. The report analyzes the scope for growth, key areas for growth, etc in the smart ports market, based on the historical and statistical data available till the period of 2018. The report divides the smart ports market into segments based on types and applications. The report predicts future trends and scope in the market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Market Segmentation

The innovations and advancements in the artificial intelligence field are the major factors driving the growth of the smart ports market. The smart ports infrastructure consist of sensors, cameras, drones, etc that provide information on weather, traffic, and pollution data to the owners of the port, which makes the management very effective. The smart ports also expected to digitalize the ports to increase operational efficiency and effectiveness. In order to get a clear view of the smart ports market, the market has been segmented into two parts based on types and applications. The product types segment includes IoT, Blockchain, Process Automation, and Artificial Intelligence. The applications segment includes terminal automation and port infrastructure.

Regional Overview

The report on the smart ports market analyzes the market at the company, regional, and global levels. The report analyzes the growth opportunities, key players in the market operating in the smart ports market, their business development strategies, company outlook, revenue, product comparison, and price. The report includes details on the SWOT analysis of the smart ports market, which would provide a clear picture of the market to the companies entering the market. The report analyzes the region of Asia-Pacific, which is expected to lead the market in the future, with China, India, and Southeast regions being the key areas. The report also analyzes the North American regions, where the US market will play a major role followed by Canada and Mexico. The report also analyzes the region of Europe, South America, MEA, etc along with the key growth areas present in these regions.

Industry News

Traxens, a technology-based company will provide solutions to the ports present in Barcelona. The Traxens will provide solutions like real-time information of goods, predictivity of the flow of goods, and port management. As per the Port of Barcelona, the introduction of technologies like big data, artificial intelligence, etc is the latest trend in the ports industry.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Smart Ports Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Global Smart Ports Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Smart Ports Market Size by Regions

5 North America Smart Ports Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Smart Ports Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Smart Ports Revenue by Countries

8 South America Smart Ports Revenue by Countries

Continued….

