Application Security Testing (AST) Software Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast -2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Global Application Security Testing (AST) Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”

Bugs and weaknesses in software and applications are common. A large percentage of software/application breaches tend to exploit vulnerabilities primarily at the application layer. The increased prevalence of software-related security problems is the main motivation for utilizing application security testing (AST) software. With a rising number of application security testing software solutions available, it can be confusing for individual developers, information technology (IT) organizations, and software engineers to understand which software can best address which issues. Application security is not an easy binary selection.

application security market size can be seen as more of a sliding scale where delivering additional security layers enables to reduce the risk of an undesirable event, hopefully to a reasonable level of risk for the IT organization. Thus, application-security testing can effectively reduce the potential risk in applications, but cannot completely eliminate the chance of security breaches. Proper steps must be taken, however, to eliminate those possible risks that are easiest to remove. The primary motivation for using application security testing (AST) software is that traditional test plans and manual code reviews are extremely time-consuming, and different vulnerabilities are frequently being discovered or introduced.

This report mainly studies about the Application Security Testing (AST) Software market status and outlook of the global and major regions, from angles of market players, potential countries, trending product types and the major end-user industries. The report further analyzes the well-established and emerging market players operating in the global application security testing (AST) software market and splits the overall market based on product type and applications/end industries. The report includes detailed information on the market share, attractiveness, and growth rate of each of the crucial market segments.

Key Players

Micro Focus

Rapid7

Acunetix

WhiteHat Security

Checkmarx

PortSwigger

ImmuniWeb

Qualys

Veracode

Contrast Security

Onapsis

ERPScan

Trustwave

NetSPI

Edgescan

Netsparker

N-Stalker

Synopsys

Positive Technologies

SiteLock

IBM

Virtual Forge

Market Segmentation

In order to analyse the market growth, the experts have divided the overall Application Security Testing (AST) Software market into some critical segments based on product types, application areas, regional markets, and competitors.

Based on product type, the global Application Security Testing (AST) Software market has been split into the following segments-

Cloud-Based Application Security Testing (AST) Software

On-Premises Application Security Testing (AST) Software

Based on applications, the report segments the Application Security Testing (AST) Software market into-

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

While covering the market's competitive landscape, the report provides all the necessary information on each of the market players operating in the Application Security Testing (AST) Software market. This information includes software development policies and models adopted by the market participants, software development cost analysis, product demand and consumption, vendor's revenue and business development policies.

Regional Analysis

The major regional markets covered in the Application Security Testing (AST) Software market report include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The Asia-Pacific Application Security Testing (AST) Software market is expected to occupy more market share in the following years. The major areas of this region, including China, India, and Southeast Asia will provide impetus to this regional market. North America, particularly the United States, will still play a significant role in driving market growth, which cannot be ignored. Any changes in trends or demand in the United States can affect the overall development of Application Security Testing (AST) Software.

Industry News

Considering the importance of strengthening the application's security, IBM has developed an advanced Security AppScan Standard. This tool aims at protecting against web/mobile application attacks and costly data security breaches by streamlining and automating the complex procedure of application security vulnerability testing. By using IBM's advanced security AppScan Standard, organizations and individual developers can avoid potential security vulnerabilities. The tool provides users with automated dynamic security testing, advanced static analysis, black box and white box testing features to efficiently detect the major security issues.

