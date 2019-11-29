AI In Computer Vision Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Computer vision is a term that hopes to bring the concept of the human visual system in computers to help them process digital videos and images that they deal with. Artificial Intelligence is a fast growing technology that aims at providing natural intelligence to machines to help them think and process like human beings. The combination of both these concepts is called AI in computer vision and this will give computers enough intelligence to see things around, categorize them, process them and use them in further interactions.

The main driver for this market is the fast growing artificial intelligence technology sector. With newer inventions and breakthroughs being made, the ideas are used in bettering the AI in computer vision market too. The increased demand for computer vision frameworks is also a positive factor that is promoting the growth of this industry. Smart computing technology and the need to better these services has created a need to explore further the computer vision and the AI market.

This global AI in computer vision market study gives a clear idea of where the market stands at present and where it is projected to grow in the coming years. The market analysis report explains various factors like future forecast, growth opportunity, the key players in the market and the key regions that would dominate this industry. The forecasted period for this study is between 2019 and 2025. The report also picks up historical data from the years between 2014 and 2018.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

COGNEX Corporation

Google LLC

Basler AG

NVIDIA Corporation

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Intel Corporation

Facebook

Apple Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Market Segmentation

Hardware and software are the two broad types of products that this report identifies and investigates. Hardware includes all physical components used in working AI processes in computer vision and the software is the computer instructions that form the backbone of the processes. The AI in computer vision market is also segregated into different kinds of application areas. These are healthcare, automotive and agriculture. The healthcare industry will be an important area to keep track of. Rising labor costs and the need for eliminating human error here both create a demand for the products and services of this market.

Regional Analysis

Regions like North America, China, Japan, Europe, Southeast Asia, Central and South America and India are a part of this research study. In 2017, the North American market dominated the AI in computer vision industry and this region will continue to be a leader in the coming years too. The presence of technology based companies and the expertise available to work on these processes both are the reasons for this dominance. The countries in the Asia Pacific will show higher levels of CAGR and will grow relatively well in the forecasted period too. The report also picks up micro markets in these regions.

Industry News

In November 2019, Zebra Technologies Corporation announced that it has acquired Cortexica Vision Systems Ltd. This company is a B2B provider of AI in computer vision solutions. The companies have not disclosed the financial terms of this acquisition process.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global AI in computer vision by Manufacturers

4 AI in computer vision by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global AI in computer vision Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

