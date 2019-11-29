B2C Online Ordering Market 2019 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

B2C is a term that is expanded as Business to Consumers. This term implies products and goods being sold directly from a business to the customer or the consumer, who is the end user of the goods. The B2C online ordering segment includes business to consumer selling via the internet, through online selling websites and platforms. As the usage of the internet grows, businesses are making use of this space to take their goods directly to the living rooms of customers.

Consumerism is a term that means a social state where consumers are encouraged to acquire products and services. The increasing consumerism economy globally is the main factor why the B2C online ordering industry is expected to do quite well. Customers have also started preferring the ease of online shopping over physical shopping from brick and mortar stores. The fact that online ordering is quicker and products are available at cheaper prices both help the market grow quite well.

The global B2C online ordering business model is studied and an overall analysis and a detailed breakdown are both provided in this report. The report compares different key players in the market and talks about their growth plans and market growth rate. Quantitative and qualitative aspects of the market are studied in this report. The report also goes on to give factors like CAGR of the market, the growth rate of different regions and the market drivers and their impact in charts, tables and figures.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Menufy

iMenu360

Restolabs

MenuDrive

Toast POS

Olo

Upserve

ChowNow

Square

Orders2me

GloriaFood

Market Segmentation

The three types of basic B2C online ordering that customers look out for are web-based, on-premise and managed. The advantages of these three, their limitations and their potential demand in the years between 2019 and 2024 are discussed in this study. The application areas of online ordering for business to consumer segments are hypermarkets and super markets, convenience stores, restaurants, and food and drink specialist stores. This report identifies the demand each of these application areas creates and their market share in the forecasted period. The key players and their capacity for satisfying the global and regional demand are also a part of the study.

Regional Analysis

Regions including the Americas, USA, Canada, Germany, France, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and the GCC countries are a part of this report’s study. Out of these, the report predicts that the regions of the Americas and those in Europe will have the highest market share when it comes to the demand for B2C online ordering service. The grown economy and the easier adaptation to internet all play a role in stabilizing this dominance. Countries in Asia Pacific like China, Japan and India will emerge as fast growing regions, thanks to the growing economy, availability of disposable income and the establishment of a large number of B2C startups.

Industry News

The shopping extravaganza sale period offered by Alibaba on 11th November 2019 saw a sale record of USD 1 billion in just 1 minute and the sales crossed USD 16.3 billion in 90 minutes.

