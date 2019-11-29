Foreign Exchange Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Report on Global Foreign Exchange Market 2019 Edition

Report Overview

The Global Foreign Exchange Market report is a comprehensive analysis of the different factors that can determine the growth of the Global Foreign Exchange Market. The report provides crucial information to different individuals and organizations related to the Global Foreign Exchange Market. This data can then be used to analyze the market share from the year 2019 to the year 2025 that comprises the base period for the Global Foreign Exchange Market. The different products and services offered by various manufacturers is categorized based on the market share that they occupy. The data for the forecast period from the year 2019 to the year 2025 is predicted.

Foreign exchange refer to money in one currency is exchanged for another. The reporting dealers segment led the market. Reporting dealers generate high returns by making use of the trading strategies and private information. This brings in huge interday liquidity to the systems with bid and offer quotes traded throughout the day. Currency swaps segment led the market. Analysts expect this market to make a huge profit through the bilateral currency swaps through internationalization of trade facilitation, which will allow top vendors to earn good returns during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

JPMorgan Chase

Citibank

Deutsche Bank

Barclays

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs

HSBC

Royal Bank of Scotland

UBS

Key Players

A multitude of different companies operate in the Global Foreign Exchange Market and the report categorizes them based on the market share that each occupies. The companies with the largest market shares are strategically profiled and the different sales strategies used by them are identified. The business details of each of the companies that includes the revenue earned from the sales of the products and the specifications of each of the products sold is mentioned in the market report from the year 2019 to the year 2025 for the base period. The details for the forecast period are also included in the report.

Market Dynamics

Different market factors that are important in boosting the growth of the market are identified and are discussed in detail. The influence of technology on the market and its role in boosting the production rate and the potential markets that are emerging are presented in the report. The various factors are comprehensively analyzed with the results being included in the report. The data contained in the report is for the year 2019 to the year 2025 that is obtained after extensive market data has been collected. The data is predicted for the forecast period from the year 2019 to the year 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Foreign Exchange in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Foreign Exchange Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Foreign Exchange

2 Global Foreign Exchange Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Foreign Exchange Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States Foreign Exchange Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Foreign Exchange Development Status and Outlook

7 China Foreign Exchange Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Foreign Exchange Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Foreign Exchange Development Status and Outlook

10 India Foreign Exchange Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12 Foreign Exchange Market Dynamics

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

