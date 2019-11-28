Superdry turns to ZigZag Global to manage ‘Peak’ Returns

The iconic British fashion brand, Superdry, has launched on ZigZag Global’s award-winning returns solution.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The iconic British fashion brand, Superdry, has launched on ZigZag Global’s award-winning returns solution to handle all its eCommerce returns ahead of the expected surge in sales around Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas.Operating through 515 branded locations in 46 countries, Superdry is a growing worldwide presence with a foothold on the UK highstreet. Superdry is investing significantly in customer experience with a focus on the post-purchase experience for customers, and the partnership with ZigZag will be able to offer customers a faster and more convenient returns service with quicker refund times.The Superdry delivery promise is considered as one of the industry’s best, offering both great customer service and a hassle-free returns policy. This year, the unique apparel brand is offering an extended Christmas returns period, running from mid-October until 31st January 2020, as the retailer looks to appeal to the 73% of shoppers that check the returns policy before purchasing.ZigZag's multi-award winning technology will enable Superdry to deliver on their festive returns promise. ZigZag’s user-friendly online portal can be navigated in under a minute, providing them with multiple returns options, including thousands of drop-off locations and unlocking the potential of home collection in the near future. The retailer will also benefit from ZigZag’s newly launched paperless solution in the UK, which eliminates the need for millions of paper labels and furthers Superdry’s commitment to making itself more sustainable. The solution also digitises the process and gives retailers a more complete view of which goods are being returned, where and when, with far greater visibility and traceability.Much like how Superdry brings American, Japanese, and British styles together to create a high-quality piece of clothing, ZigZag unites a global network of carriers, warehouses and marketplaces in one single integration. ZigZag cuts the costs affiliated with returns by up to 57% whilst the technology utilises data analytics to make parcel routes more energy-efficient and sustainable. The returns solution also grades returned products and can consolidate, refurbish, locally redistribute, recycle or even resell stock internationally, guaranteeing goods stay out of landfill.Superdry’s customers can now follow a digital and sustainable returns experience throughout the fast-approaching, busy shopping season that offers fast refunds, convenient carriers, and trackable returns journeys.Al Gerrie, CEO of ZigZag Global commented:“We are delighted to welcome Superdry onto the ZigZag platform, and to help deliver a best-in-class returns experience to their customers. I have been very impressed by the team at Superdry and their enthusiasm to try new technology. We have some very exciting software developments in the pipeline and Superdry will be first to market with some of the exciting new innovations we have been working on.”Gordon Knox, Business Transformation & Logistics Director of Superdry, commented:“We are always exploring new ways to incorporate solutions that both boost the customer experience and help deliver our sustainability initiatives. ZigZag’s returns solution will allow Superdry to reduce the costs and waste associated with returns whilst providing our customers with an easy-to-use method of returning from anywhere in the world.”About Superdry:Superdry’s mission is to build a creative and product led brand to inspire and engage the contemporary style obsessed consumer – always.What Superdry do - Our clear brand positioning is centred on creating amazing clothes, through an obsession with design, quality and fit and is underpinned by relentless innovation and commitment to operational excellence in everything we do.Our customers are loyal and global and are defined by attitude, not age.Contact Superdry: press@superdry.com – +44 207 440 5104About ZigZag Global:ZigZag Global is a SaaS platform helping retailers to manage returns globally.The ZigZag platform connects retailers to a global network of 220 warehouses and more than 200 carrier services in over 130 countries - all from a single integration. ZigZag uses predictive analytics to understand the most cost-effective and energy-efficient route to work out if a retailer should hold and resell returned products in local markets or bring them back via consolidation.ZigZag's mission is to deliver the best technology and service to transform the returns experience globally. Our mission is to reduce the cost, waste and friction associated with returns, boost customer loyalty and make retailers more profitable and sustainable.Contact ZigZag: hello@zigzag.global – +44 203 286 8223



