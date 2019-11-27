2nd Annual Chemo Buddies for Life GivingTuesday 36 Hour Streaming Live Event!

Tamara L. Hunter is Hosting the 501c3 Nonprofit, Chemo Buddies for Life's Streaming Live Event for 36 Hours to Raise Funds and See No One Faces Cancer Alone.

WINCHESTER, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, December 2, 2019 12:00 pm PST – 3:00 pm EST and continuing straight through to Tuesday, December 3, 2019 to midnight PST – 3:00 am EST, Tamara L. Hunter will host 36 hours of programming throughout multiple social media platforms and the Chemo Buddies for Life two websites www.chemobuddies4life.org and www.CB4L.org. There will be 36 unique hours of entertainment, inspiration and education designed to do two things; raise funds and enroll “buddies.”

Tamara L. Hunter co-founded the nonprofit two years ago and is on a global mission to end isolation, fear and depression associated with cancer. Chemo Buddies for Life is, “Healing Through Connections” within a community called “The Buddies Network.” Dedicated to those with all cancers, all stages this nonprofit supports the patient and also those who love and support them. “Our stand is it doesn’t matter what treatment anyone chooses, be it traditional, alternative, adjunctive; if someone hears those three words, the next thing they should do is get their own, “Buddy for Life!”

After winning the crown as the “First Global Next Impactor” on August 30, 2019 in Chicago, Tamara L. Hunter with the assistance of her coaches has created teams of purpose driven volunteers to take Chemo Buddies for Life to all areas of the world to make sure no one faces cancer alone.

Tamara L. Hunter is hosting the global event from Southern California. Monday and GivingTuesday there will be remote fundraisers taking place in multiple locations. From the PunkAssPiercings Ink in Toronto, Canada by Misty Blue and Carol Brown. To the Sunrise Pavilion at Siesta Key Public Beach in Sarasota, Florida by Stephen Smith. From the Silver Dance Ranch in Moroni, Utah by the “Oracle” Ruth V. Mellor and Erin Houchin. To the Angel’s Comedy Club in Chicago by “Patman and friends.” And, as far as Melbourne, Victoria, Australia by Vicky Omifolaji.

Scheduled each hour are performers, subject matter experts, inspiring stories and information regarding Chemo Buddies for Life. To donate or sign up to become a buddy today go to www.CB4L.org

About GivingTuesday:

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world on December 3, 2019 and every day. It was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Once of the best ways to get involved with your community.

Contact Information:

Tamara L. Hunter (833) 922-1669

Chemo Buddies for Life

tlhunter@CB4L.org

www.CB4L.org

www.chemobuddies4life.org

DISTRIBUTION: SM & US Affiliates



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.