Buku Fun launches website in time for the holidays

Maui Business “Attracts” Customers with Custom Magnet Concept.

WAILUKU, HAWAII, US, November 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maui Business “Attracts” Customers with Magnet ConceptBuku Fun launches website in time for the holidaysContact: Isela Longoria-Esquer, email hereMAUI, HI, Nov. 27, 2019 — A staggering 56% of Americans will receive an unwanted gift over the holidays, according to data from 2018. That means around 142 million adults in the U.S. received a present that disappointed them.Buku Fun launched on Maui in November 2019 with the goal to avoid such frustration. The company creates custom picture magnets, touting an easy-to-use platform to preserve memories and showcase images of all kinds.“We’ve found a personalized present is the way to go,” says Buku Fun founder Isela Longoria-Esquer. “Whether it’s your cringe worthy hairdo from the ’80’s, an old beloved pet or a classic family photo, those memories matter not only to you, but also to your loved ones, beyond a glance in a photo album or fleeting social media post.”With a focus on recapturing memories, honoring special people and keeping quotes close at hand, the website offers ideas for gifts and space-saving magnet displays, along with tips on submitting old photos to be preserved for future generations.The magnet-creation process is a simple one:1. Upload photos, memes or quotes to bukufun.com 2. Personalize them with text, colors, shapes, emoji and more.3. Place your order, pay online and get your magnets shipped at no additional cost.The magnets are made of quality material, come generously sized at 2.5 x 3.5” and can be printed in portrait or landscape mode.Aiming to spur smiles from both gift-givers AND gift-getters, the business is offering discounts for first-time users. Consumers can visit bukufun.com and go to Facebook and Instagram to capture their snapshots in time!About the Company: Buku Fun was founded in November 2019 by Isela Longoria-Esquer, a longtime resident of Maui, Hawai’i. The business was inspired by the desire for affordable, personalized gifts that could be easily created, to make meaningful moments more available to everyone.



