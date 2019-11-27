Three Long Island Companies Unite To Feed 2500 Suffolk People This Thanksgiving.

What started as a community project six years for an employee, has now turned into a company-wide tradition for all three companies that will feed 2500 people.

MEDFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started as a community project six years ago for Danielle Procida, Director of Finance at Retail Security Services, has now turned into a company-wide tradition for all three companies. Retail Security Services (RSS) , and Retail Mechanical Services (RMS) are a group of affiliated Long Island-based national facility service companies. The three entities have teamed up for the third year in a row to have a Thanksgiving food drive.This year, the food drive has collected enough food to feed 2,500 people; the food was distributed earlier this week to six locations: Miller Place School District, William Floyd School District, HELP Suffolk, Lighthouse Mission, The Veterans Place in Yaphank, and Haven House Bridges in Huntington.Kathleen Larmour, president and founder of all three companies, had this to say to her employees and donors, “My heart is beaming with love and thankfulness. I truly believe that there is enough food in this world that no one should ever be hungry. People like you guys give me hope that we can get to a point for that to happen.”The PRS, RSS, and RMS annual Thanksgiving food drive is funded through the donations of all three corporate offices and voluntary contributions from PRS, RSS, and RMS employees, family and the public. The drive is designed to provide a full Thanksgiving meal to local families who would otherwise go without one.________________________________________Professional Retail Services (PRS) is a national facilities services company that serves America’s top brands across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.Retail Security Services (RSS) provides a vast array of security guard services to many industries on a national level in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.Retail Mechanical Services (RMS) a nationally trusted HVAC and refrigeration company that serves restaurants and retailers.



