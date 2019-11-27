The GVTC Foundation’s Thanksgiving Giveback Project Delivers 314 Meals this Year

Over the span of 7 years, this project has helped benefit 1,213 families

San Antonio, Texas, Nov. 27, 2019

Once again, the holidays have snuck up on us faster than anticipated, and while some of us are excited to put salads and swimsuits behind us to make room for pie, many families in our Texas Hill Country community are impacted by the ever-rising cost of food this Thanksgiving season. Food insecurity in our backyard is growing but, thankfully, so is the generosity of community members who combat it.

For 7 years, The GVTC Foundation, GVTC’s employee-driven philanthropic arm, has dedicated its time each fall to partner with local nonprofits and youth organizations to bridge the local food gap. We host an annual Thanksgiving Giveback Project where we supply Thanksgiving meals including a full frozen turkey and all the traditional fixings to those in need throughout GVTC’s service area. It’s an all-hands-on-deck community effort that blows us away each year.

Local nonprofits we partner with

This project wouldn’t be possible without the i-n-c-r-e-d-i-b-l-e support we receive from GVTC employee volunteers, local groups, and donors alike. First, The GVTC Foundation partners with local food pantries who supply the family names of those we deliver to. Then, we work with local organizations including school groups, churches, and businesses from September to November to raise food items and monetary donations needed for each Thanksgiving meal. And last, our GVTC employee volunteers and their families personally pack and deliver all meals to needing families.

This year, we partnered with 10 food pantries and 23 local organizations for this Thanksgiving Giveback Project, all of whom broke records with their fundraising pledges.

Local Food Pantries included:

Hope Center

Habitat for Safe Seniors

Helping Hands

CRRC of Canyon Lake

Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries

Provisions Outreach of Bulverde

Meals on Wheels (Bulverde Spring Brand Food Pantry)

Blanco Good Samaritan Center

Gonzales Christian Assistance Ministries

Hill Country Family Services

Local Organizations included:

Betrayed Motorcycle Club

Blanco High School Honor Society

Boerne Champion Choir

Boerne Community Theatre

Boerne Rotary

Boerne Wild Game Dinner

Boerne YMCA

Brookshire Brothers

Bulverde 4 H

Canyon Lake High School Student Council

Fabra Elementary Student Council (Boerne)

Gonzales High School (Apache Flames)

Gonzales High School (Food Prep)

H-E-B

Living Rock Academy

Rock Bottom Auto Repair

Shepherd of the Hills (S.W.A.T.)

Smithson Valley High FACS

Sonora Bank

Startzville VFW

STEPS of New Braunfels/Faith Alive Church

Taylor Lewis (O'Connor HS)

Wal-Mart





Who benefits from the Thanksgiving Giveback Project

By teaming up with local food pantries, The GVTC Foundation is able to identify families truly in need within the GVTC service area, which encompasses all of Boerne, Canyon Lake, Bulverde, Spring Branch, Blanco, New Braunfels, and Gonzales. Last year, The GVTC Foundation delivered 277 meals to families in need. And this year - going back to our partners’ record-breaking pledges - we surpassed that 2018 record by providing 314 Thanksgiving meals to fellow neighbors, delivered by over 140 GVTC employees volunteers and their families.

Since it’s inception, the Thanksgiving Giveback Project has helped benefit 1,213 families in total, and it’s all thanks to our GVTC employees and the generous, caring partners that make up these great local organizations. If you wish to learn more about The GVTC Foundation and how you can get involved in community outreach efforts, email info@thegvtcfoundation.com or visit thegvtcfoundation.com.



