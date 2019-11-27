Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry 2019 Global Share, Trends, Market Size, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On-“Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Applications & Growth- Analysis to 2024”

Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry 2019

The Wise Guy report provides a deep insight into market trends including next 5 year forecast with growth rates and factors impacting and driving growth. Report talks about key competitors, current market size estimate and covers revenue by key players. It is anticipated that increasing demand for drug delivery systems and blister packaging will drive the market between 2019 and 2024 in emerging economies.

New drug development and public initiatives to encourage innovation in the pharmaceutical industry and improved use of generics are key drivers of the pharmaceutical packaging market.

Market by Top Pharmaceutical Packaging Companies, this report covers:

Amcor

Rexam PLC

Gerresheimer AG

Aptar Group

Schott AG

Owens-Illinois Inc.

Capsugel

KlocknerPentaplast Group

SGD SA

Berry Plastics Group

Nypro Inc. (a Jabil company)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Westrock

Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD)

International Paper Company

Comar LLC

CCL Industries Inc.

AphenaPharma Solutions

Datwyler Holding Inc.

Pharmaceutical Packaging - Market Analysis & Segmentation

Segmentation in the report is done on the basis of material (Plastics & polymers (PVC, PP, PET, PE), Paper & paperboard Glass, Aluminum foil). Segmentation also includes primary and secondary sources as basis. Primary sources include Plastic bottles, Caps & closures, Parental containers, Blister packs, Prefillable inhalers, Pouchers, Medication tubes.

The aim of this research is to identify, describe and forecast the pharmaceutical packaging market based on different segmentations and strategically evaluate these market segments with regard to individual growth patterns, growth opportunities and contribution to the pharmaceutical packaging market as a whole. Based on type, raw material, drug delivery mode, and region, the pharmaceutical packaging industry has been segmented in this study.

Key players, Regional Market analysis and Global forecast

North America was the most promising pharmaceutical packaging market in 2018, and the forecast period is anticipated to be the same. The increasing aging population, enhanced demand for generic drugs, public healthcare coverage requires more pharmaceutical drugs, driving the pharmaceutical packaging industry in North America. The elevated development of the economy is also accountable for technological advances in drug formulations such as biologics and nutraceuticals.

From 2019 to 2024, the market for pharmaceutical packaging is expected to record a CAGR of 6 percent, in terms of value.

During the forecast era, plastic & polymers will be the biggest raw material used in pharmaceutical packaging.

The main players also invest in R&D capacities to create fresh and technically sophisticated alternatives to meet evolving industry requirements. In order to improve their market share and reinforce their geographical presence, companies are adopting new product development and investment & extension.

It is also anticipated that increasing attempts to improve life expectancy combined with increasing disposable income will provide appealing growth possibilities as businesses are struggling with stagnation of mature markets, expiry of patents, and increased regulatory hurdles.

