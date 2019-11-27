Fischer Identity Recognized for Leadership In Identity Governance and Administration

One World Identity's 2019 Identity Landscape Featured Company in OWI 2019 Industry Landscape in IGA

Fischer Identity has been named as a leader in One World Identity’s 2019 Identity Industry Landscape.

We are a product and customer driven organization and we will continue to provide the features, functionality and delivery model that is required to deliver cloud-based Identity services.” — Andrew Sroka, President & CEO of Fischer Identity

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Identity today announced it has been recognized as a leader in Identity Governance and Access Management by One World Identity ( OWI ). OWI is a market intelligence and strategy firm focused on identity, trust, and the data economy. Each year, OWI designs an Identity Landscape, providing a comprehensive and holistic view of leaders in the identity space. As the identity industry is rapidly developing, OWI’s landscape provides an unparalleled overview of how digital identity applications are evolving and the companies and markets shaping next-generation digital identity.With over 400 companies and 35 market segments, the 2019 Identity Landscape visually depicts a growing and maturing industry. The new, unique landscape format allows companies to touch multiple market segments, reflecting on the dynamic nature of digital identity applications. The OWI team selected 415 identity companies from a pool of over 2,000 based on several factors:•Each company must be an identity company OR have a distinguishable line of business focused on identity•Each company must be at least 3 years old or have raised $3 million•Each company must have a functioning product in the market“Since 2017, the number of identity companies has more than quadrupled, from 500 companies to over 2,000. With the wave of data breaches and privacy scandals, there is a rapid expansion of identity products and solutions. The OWI team interacts with identity companies every day, from startups to enterprise. We’re proud to share the Identity Landscape each year to distill how new companies, products, and solutions are shaping the future of identity.”–Travis Jarae, CEO and Founder of OWIFischer Identity has been recognized as a leader in Identity Governance and Administration, alongside companies such IBM, Saviynt, One Identity, SailPoint, Oracle, and several others.This recognition comes alongside a string of noteworthy announcements from Fischer in recent months, including named a Product Leader by KuppingerCole and recognition by Gartner in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for IGA. Fischer Identity has also recently announced the formation of several new strategic partnerships including, its partnership with IDMWORKS and partnership with Optiv. In addition, Fischer has reinforced its commitment to Defining the Future of Identity Management for Higher Education with the rollout of its New Identity for Identity rebranding initiative and the launch of Fischer’s Higher Education Advisory Council. View all recent press releases on the Fischer Identity website “Our unique and distinguished IdaaS delivery model continues to provide our customers with success, stability and control over their IAM Program. We are a product and customer driven organization and we will continue to provide the features, functionality and delivery model that is required to deliver cloud-based Identity services.”–Andrew Sroka, President & CEO of Fischer IdentityAbout OWIOWI is a market intelligence and strategy firm focused on identity, trust, and the data economy. Through advisory services, events and research, OWI helps a wide range of public and privately held companies, investors and governments stay ahead of market trends, so they can build sustainable, forward-looking products and strategies. Download a complimentary copy of OWI’s 2019 Industry Landscape at www.oneworldidentity.com/landscape About Fischer IdentityFischer Identity's mission is simple: “Your Success.” Fischer's IGA solution is mature and fully integrated, providing dynamic Identity lifecycle management with platform independence - On Premise, IaaS, SaaS Hybrid and Private Cloud. Fischer Identity engages with their clients as partners, providing a framework that offers secure access to the right Information at the right time for the right reason. Fischer never stops innovating, evolving both their products and methodology. And they are never satisfied since they know they can continue to make IAM and IGA easier to acquire, deploy, and use. Visit the Fischer Identity website to schedule a demo today.



