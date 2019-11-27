Surface Computing Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Global Surface Computing Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surface Computing Industry

Description

The Global Surface Computing market is projected at $17 billion in 2014 with a CAGR of 5.85% it is poised to reach $26.8 billion by 2022. Implementation of Natural User Interface (NUI) and increase in companies revenue due to the adoption of multi-user surface computers are the key factors driving the market growth. Whereas, the high cost of surface computers and the inadequate availability of features with regards to surface computing systems are inhibiting the market growth. Increasing use of surface computers for corporate purposes and applications in hospitality & entertainment sectors are expected to provide growth opportunities in the coming years.

Some of the important features of surface computing include multi-touch and multi-user technology, which helps in identifying physical objects through touch. It uses natural user interface (NUI) to interact with users, thereby improving the user’s experience of digital content through natural gestures, touch, and physical objects. North America accounted for the largest share of more than 30% of the surface computing market in 2014.

The flat display segment has major share of the market and accounted for more than 90% in 2014. The market for three dimensional based surface computing systems is expected to grow at a high CAGR of more than 40% during the forecast period. Hospitality and retail segments hold a major share in the surface computing market. The hospitality segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 35% during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4590813-surface-computing-global-market-outlook-trends-forecast-and

Global Surface Computing market is segmented by type, by vision, by applications and by geography. Depending on the type, market is segmented into flat display, curved display and components. Based on vision, market is categorized into two dimensional and three dimensional. Based on application, surface computing market is further classified into healthcare, education, automotive, retail, financial services, hospitality, entertainment, government, and others. Based on geography, market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

The key players in the market include Planar Systems Inc.,

Microsoft Corp.

Apple, Inc.

Ideum Inc.

SensyTouch

Nvision solutions Inc.

Touchmagix Media Private Limited

SensyTouch Inc.

Vertigo Systems Gmbh.

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4590813-surface-computing-global-market-outlook-trends-forecast-and



Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Surface Computing Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Flat Display

5.3 Curved Display

5.4 Components

5.4.1 Display

5.4.2 Infrared Camera

5.4.3 Projector

5.4.4 Sensor

5.4.5 Processor and Software

6 Global Surface Computing Market, By Vision

7 Global Surface Computing Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Healthcare

7.3 Education

7.4 Automotive

7.5 Retail

7.6 Financial services

7.7 Hospitality

7.8 Entertainment

7.9 Government

7.10 Others

8 Global Surface Computing Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 UK

8.2.5 Spain

8.3 Asia

8.3.1 Japan

8.3.2 China

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia

8.4 Rest of the World

8.4.1 Latin America

8.4.2 Middle East

8.4.3 Africa

8.4.4 Others

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Planar Systems Inc.

10.2 Microsoft Corp.

10.3 Apple, Inc.

10.4 Ideum Inc.

10.5 SensyTouch

10.6 Nvision solutions Inc.

10.7 Touchmagix Media Private Limited

10.8 SensyTouch , Inc.

10.9 Vertigo Systems GmbH

Continued...

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4590813

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.