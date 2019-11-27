Hemp Seed Milk Industry 2019 Global Share, Trends, Market Size, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Hemp Seed Milk Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025”

Hemp Seed Milk Industry 2019

Market Overview:

Hemp milk or hemp seed milk is plant-based milk that is made from hemp seeds that are soaked and ground in water. The outcome resembles milk in texture, color, and flavor. Hemp is a good source of nutrients and minerals. It also has healthy fats. As the world is becoming more health-conscious, the global hemp seed milk market is expected to see a boom in the coming years. These hemp seeds have a high percentage of vitamins, are low in calories, high in Omega-3, Omega-6, and don’t cause any allergies. This is why these seeds are preferred by fitness enthusiasts.

As the consumers are getting inclined towards healthy foodstuff, they wish to try out new alternatives that include hemp milk products. Other drivers of growth include lactose intolerance and milk allergy, both of which are not a part of hemp milk products. The nutrients in this milk aid in cardiac function, insulin balance, mood stability, joint health, and skin health which is further expected to complement the growth of the industry.

This market has seen significant growth ever since hemp milk products have been sold by manufacturers in a lot of variety. This is mainly due to the increase in demand for a variety of flavored products. Hemp milk is the best alternative to cow milk. It is obtained from whole hemp seeds. The health benefits associated with this kind of milk include the prevention of heart diseases, improved skin health, reduced risk of allergies, and others. As per the statistics, hemp seed milk industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period.

Hemp Seed Milk Industry Market Segmentation:

On the basis of the type, the global the Hemp Seed Milk market is classified into Non-GMO, and Conventional. Many people prefer flavored milk over the basic plain one. The chocolate and vanilla flavors form further key sub-segments. Unsweetened flavored milk is also popular.

From the application perspective, the Hemp Seed Milk market can be divided into online sales and offline sales. Offline distribution channel comprises of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other retail formats. European supermarkets have shown good growth in this market.

Hemp Seed Milk Regional Analysis:

From a geographical standpoint, the Hemp Seed Milk market comprises North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. As per the statistics, North America and Western Europe are expected to hold the top spots in this industry. The sale of hemp seed milk and its products has increased in these countries over the last few years. Chilled soy milk in the U.K and oat milk in Sweden are very popular and are regional favorites too.

Industry News:

Many restaurants and cafes have also started to use this milk to make coffee, further contributing their bit towards the growth of this market. This change is mainly seen in countries like the United States and Europe. In addition, the rising demand for bakery products like cookies and bread in these countries is expected to drive the market further.

