Antidiarrheal Drug Market Major Competitor Analysis - GlaxoSmithKline, Actelion, Perrigo, Lupin and Glenmark

The global antidiarrhoeals market was valued at about $0.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $0.27 billion at a CAGR of 2.7% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global antidiarrheals market is expected to grow to $0.27 billion at a rate of about 2.7% through 2022. Rise in the number of diarrhea cases significantly contributes to the growth of antidiarrheal drugs market. According to UNICEF, as of 2016, diarrhea was the second leading cause of death among children under the age of 5 years that is responsible for killing 760,000 children every year. Increasing number of diarrheal cases increases the demand for antidiarrheal drugs. Increase in the use of biologics medicines poses to be a restraint to the antidiarrheal market.

The antidiarrheal drugs market consists of sale of antidiarrheal drugs and related services. Diarrhea is a disease affecting digestive parts of the body such as stomach, large intestine and rectum, esophagus, liver, gallbladder and pancreas and causes loose, watery bowel movements. Loperamide and bismuth subsalicylate are some examples of antidiarrheal drugs.

The global antidiarrheals drugs market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The antidiarrheals drugs market is segmented by drug class into mucosal protectants and motility modifying drugs.

By Geography - The global antidiarrheals drugs is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Antidiarrheals Drugs Market

Major companies in the antidiarrheal drug market are merging with other companies in the market to increase their reach and market share. Companies merge with or acquire other companies to expand their market share, diversify their product portfolio, or acquire new technologies.

Potential Opportunities In The Antidiarrheals Drugs Market

With growing population worldwide and increasing academia-industry collaborations to develop new drugs for treatment, the scope and potential for the global antidiarrheals drugs market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Actelion, Perrigo, Lupin and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Antidiarrheals Drugs Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides antidiarrheals drugs market overviews, analyzes and forecasts antidiarrheals drugs market size and growth for the global antidiarrheals drugs market, antidiarrheals drugs market share, antidiarrheals drugs market players, antidiarrheals drugs market size, antidiarrheals drugs market segments and geographies, antidiarrheals drugs market trends, antidiarrheals drugs market drivers and antidiarrheals drugs market restraints, antidiarrheals drugs market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

