Drone Identification System Market Enabling Technologies, Applications, Standardization, Key Trends Forecasts 2026

The world economy has been witnessing some turbulence over the last few months. The impact has been universal and the defense and ancillaries haven’t been any different. The drone identification system, which is a part of it, has suffered but not terribly. The drone identification system market, in fact, has managed to maintain a relatively optimistic growth over the last four years and is expected to do the same over the next four.

Listed Key Players

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Dedrone

DroneShield

HENSOLDT

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Thales Group

The recent progress in the field of science and technology has resulted in the development of a number of tech-enabled equipment. Drones are among them. Drones are being used across the world today not only as parts of defense but also for commercial purposes. Drones are even being used to deliver items at the doorstep. Drones are also widely in use in aerial surveillance, high-resolution imaging or mapping, and facility inspection. Farmers use drones to spray pesticides, scare away crop-eating birds and assist them in a number of other ways. However, with so many advantages come to some disadvantages as well.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) expects the number of drones flying in the United States to rise up to 30,000. The figures are alarming to instigate the need to have a well-equipped drone identification system. It is about safety in areas of importance. Drones can pose a serious threat to critical national infrastructure, prisons, airports and other such areas. They can also be used to smuggle drugs over particular areas and can be hard to find. Drones are capable of emitting small size and low electromagnetic signatures that go unregistered by traditional monitors.

A drone identification System is a solution to that problem. These systems often make use of infrared rays or 3D radar technology to track down the signals emitted from drones and if necessary, help in destroying them. The introduction of the Visible Camera, a full HD camera, with continuous optical zoom is also allowing agencies to cope with the ever-increasing threat of drones.

Segmentation of Drone Identification System Market

The Global Drone Identification System Market can be segregated in terms of type and industries where they are used. Such segmentation is necessary as it helps to understand the market better and provide manufacturers with a competitive edge.

By type, the global drone identification system can be of two types, production and detection, and countermeasures.

By industry, the global drone identification system can be divided into drone mounting and ground stations.

Regional Analysis of Drone Identification System Industry

North America, as the discussions have revealed, has the greatest prospect for growth in the drone identification system market. The need for security in highly sensitive areas such as the White House and the increasing use of drones in counties across North America is going to be major drivers for the industry. Simultaneously countries across South America are also going to be important for drone identification system manufacturers. In Asia, China, Japan, India, and Korea have prospects for growth.

Industry News of Drone Identification System Market 2019

The UK government has approved £2m worth of funding dedicated to 18 projects that will develop anti-drone and drone detection technologies that will drive the drone identification system market in the country. Other such investments are also going to be made as attempts are made to cope with the drone menace and drive growth in the drone identification system market.

