Smartphone and Tablet Case and Covers Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

Smartphone and tablet cases and covers are a protective accessories that are put onto the portable devices to prevent damage in case of an accident or physical impact. Most smartphones and tablets come with minimal casing and only have a plastic or alloy body aimed at reducing the weight and adding aesthetics and isn’t very sturdy. Case and covers for these widespread consumer electronics has become a major market in the accessories market. These are made from various kinds of material such as plastic, rubber, or synthetic padding materials. The global smartphone and tablet case and covers market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Smartphone and tablet case and covers are a complementary good to other markets, such as smartphones and heavily rely on them. While these are relatively changed and replaced at a rapid rate compared to the gadgets themselves, they make for a very viable market product. The improvement of materials used in these products and the design features determine the consumer preferences and choices. The new trends in the market include custom-designed case and covers and models that have multi-functionality, such as stands and holders. The market status and scenario regarding smartphone and tablet case and covers has been studied in this particular report.

The market survey report aims to provide detailed information regarding the key factors influencing the growth of the smartphone and tablet case and covers market in terms of the growth potential, opportunities, drivers, and industry-specific challenges and risks. The forecast for the smartphone and tablet case and covers market for the period 2019-25 has been provided based on the trend analysis. The report provides a study of the market from the point of the growth opportunities and the key markets in the world. This report gives a comprehensive company profile with the strategic business data for all the key players in the market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Momax

Belkin

OTTERBOX

OZAKI

Moshi

Rock

Capdase

Benks

PISEN

X-Doria

Market Segmentation

The smartphone and tablet case and covers market have been extensively studied regarding the key segments and submarkets in order to give a complete picture of the market structure. The report gives a segmentation analysis for the overall smartphone and tablet case and covers market. The major divisions have been classified under product type segments and application segments.

The main market segments by type given by the report are:

Slim Cases (plastic or rubber)

Folio Cases (leather)

Rugged Cases (hard rubber)

Tough Cases (tough plastic)

Flip Cases (hard rubber)

The market segments by major applications have been divided into:

iOS Product

Android Product

Windows Product

Others Product

Regional Overview

Based on the geographical segments that are identified, the report analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in these regional smartphone and tablet cases and covers markets. The categorization of the regional data collected for the study has been done under production, apparent consumption, export, and import data. The key regions in this market have been listed as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. The report also gives a comprehensive cost analysis while presenting the recent developments in the regional markets. The key player in each of these regions has been profiled in detail. Using the data, a comprehensive analysis of the company's developmental plans and growth strategies have been provided.

Industry News

Apple, following the launch of its flagship milestone product, the iPhone XR had released its first-ever phone cover made available on its online store. Priced at US$ 39, the clear case is designed to display the colourful shades the phone is available in and is made from optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU materials with scratch-resistant coating on the exterior and interior and works with wireless Qi charging.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Smartphone and Tablet Case and Covers

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Smartphone and Tablet Case and Covers

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

5 Smartphone and Tablet Case and Covers Regional Market Analysis

6 Smartphone and Tablet Case and Covers Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Smartphone and Tablet Case and Covers Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Smartphone and Tablet Case and Covers Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Smartphone and Tablet Case and Covers Market

10.1 Marketing Channel

11 Market Dynamics

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix



……Continued

