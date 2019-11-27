HFX Time & Attendance system supports expansion of client services for C&D Cleaning Group

HFX’s SaaS Cloud workforce management solution selected by cleaning services company to manage staff hours and meet client requirements at over 50 sites

Deploying an HFX Time & Attendance solution can result in more accurate workforce scheduling in a dynamic service environment and is ideal for companies like C&D Cleaning Group” — Nicola Smart, COO, HFX

HERTS, UK, November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HFX , the market leading provider of SaaS Cloud Workforce Management Solutions, has announced that C&D Cleaning Group has chosen its Imperago cloud Time & Attendance (T&A), 3D Rostering and Employee Self-Service solution to manage staff attendance and absence at over 50 different client sites. Established 30 years ago, C&D Cleaning Group selected HFX’s solution to manage 90 staff, including those working at its client premises in sectors covering construction, property, schools and healthcare. Using HFX’s solution has provided more accurate time records which has helped to streamline its HR and payroll processes.C&D Cleaning Group employees clock in and out at client sites using standalone biometric fingerprint scanners, which have been designed to have minimal impact on the client’s premises. Capturing workforce hours in this way removes the possibility of identity fraud, and ensures that C&D Cleaning Group is able to keep track of staff attendance and absence, providing back-up cleaners if required to ensure continuity of service. Following the success of the system, C&D Cleaning Group intends to roll out the terminals to all new clients where they provide on-site staff.Tracy Hudson, General Manager at C&D Cleaning Group said; “HFX’s SaaS Cloud workforce management solutions enable us to manage our staff at client sites with minimal disruption, yet maximum benefit to our customers. After consultation with the HFX team we were delighted with the terminals, which are modern and discreet and use the latest biometric technology.“It is a much more efficient way for our staff to clock in and out, resulting in fewer errors and is completely transparent. Staff have welcomed the terminals and our clients are impressed with the professional, innovative way that we manage our workforce on their sites.”Using the self-service feature, staff can also view their attendance, absence and holiday data remotely, helping them to keep track of their working hours and pay.The 3D rostering capability enables C&D Cleaning Group to plan and manage ad-hoc requests for staff time, activities, duties and location, related to each client or contract. Staff can be allocated to rosters according to client site requirements, including business hours, location and size of building. Up to the minute attendance data enables plans to be easily adapted to changing requirements or staffing levels and ensures that C&D Cleaning Group meets client needs cost efficiently.Nicola Smart, COO at HFX commented: “Deploying a Time & Attendance solution can result in more accurate workforce scheduling in a dynamic service environment. HFX workforce management systems are ideal for companies like C&D Cleaning Group - they can automate time monitoring to help ensure that schedules address working time compliance issues, monitor staff wellbeing and help to meet the demand for staff while maintaining service standards.”



