Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation, Opportunities Forecast 2025

Outsourced semiconductor Assembly and Testor OSAT as they are referred to are third party manufacturing units working in integrated circuit packaging and testing. The outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) market has increased subscription over the years as major electronic and automotive manufacturers outsource component sourcing to third party manufacturers for the low cost of production and time management.

Studies have indicated that over the next five years, the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) market is set to grow at 4.3% CAGR in revenue worldwide. The market is set to touch $36100 million by 2024, against $29300 million as of 2019.

Segmentation:

The outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) market is segmented based upon product type, application and region.

Based upon product type, the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) market can be categorized as

Assembly Service

Test Service

Based upon application, the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) market can be categorized as

Consumer electronics

Communication

Computing & networking

Others

Based upon geography, the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) market can be categorized as

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru)

Regional Analysis:

North America is a major market in terms of demand and revenue. The region has a world class industrial technology and relies heavily on automation.Presence of global electronic manufacturing giants in the region propels the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test market order from the region. Automotive is another major booster for outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) market in the region.

Europe is the next major market for Outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT). Heavily organized manufacturers and superior technology and infrastructure are some major reasons for the growth of OSAT in the region. The region has high dependency on imports from countries like China.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. The region has a high population density and high demand due to low cost of production, improved manufacturing infrastructure and technological development in electronic component industry, leading the growth pattern in the region.

A growth in disposable income among consumers, increase in demand for digital devices like mobile and IoT. The OSAT market is experiencing an upward trend in revenue with major economies worldwide importing OSAT from the region.

China is the largest manufacturer and exporter of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT).

Industry News:

The rapid increased in number of mobile shipment worldwide and consumer related electronic goods contributed significantly to the growth of the market. The smartphones have revolutionized the industry to its maturity and is expected to drive the future. 5G technology is expected to boost the growth of the industry.

The growth in popularity of IoT devices with better networking and increase in connectivity is another major market driver. The magnitude of data generated by IOT devices needs AI technology to process and analyse. Due to challenges of packaging and optimization of performance due to smaller scale of component, the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) market is set to gain immensely.

Table of Contents

Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) by Players

4 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

